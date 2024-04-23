This year, Experiment 626 (aka Stitch) has already been busy attacking snacks, and now he’s coming for MONOPOLY! Hasbro has a brand new version of the popular board game featuring the troublemaking alien wreaking havoc in Hawaii!

What’s Happening:

This spring, fans of Lilo & Stitch can enjoy a new twist on a classic board game with Hasbro’s MONOPOLY: Disney Stitch Edition.

The beloved alien takes the spotlight on a cleverly designed tropical themed board that players will traverse as they try to make everyone else bankrupt.

Create a perfect day with Stitch in the MONOPOLY: Disney Stitch Edition game. In this edition, properties are replaced by Stitch’s favorite activities, such as Hula Show and Chillax, and beach rentals.

Along with the colorful game board, Stitch shaped tokens in a rainbow of shades serve as the game pieces and are fun to look at as they are to play.

Guests will find the MONOPOLY: Disney Stitch Edition available now at Walmart

Ages 8 years & up

Players: 2-4

Retail Price: $24.99

Game Play:

Each player chooses a unique Stitch token, then they move around the board, trying to claim as many activities and beach rentals as possible.

The more players claim, the more exciting their day with Stitch will be—and the more rent they’ll be able to collect from other players!

Get a color set to add beach huts and lighthouses, and charge even more rent.

Draw 626 and Ohana cards for game-changing actions.

The last player in the game after everyone else has gone bankrupt wins!

This strategy board game is a fun game for family time, and it’s a great gift for kids ages 8 and up, teens, and adults who are fans of Stitch.

