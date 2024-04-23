Pin-Tastic Tuesdays: National Holidays Featuring “Tangled,” “Cars,” and “Brave”

by |
Tags: , , , , , ,
Whether you’re a longtime collector or just starting your Disney Pin collection, there’s a lot of shopping opportunities coming your way this year. Today’s Pin-Tastic Tuesdays drop features three designs celebrating some fun National Holidays!   (Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.) What’s Happening:
  • Disney Store’s Pin-Tastic Tuesdays are a great way for Disney fans and collectors to expand their displays with some truly amazing pins and today’s themes include National Holidays celebrating laughter, teachers, and of course Mom!
  • We might not always be in the best mood, but it is important to remember to Celebrate Laughter! Helping to set the tone for this pin is Maximus posing next to one of the messed up wanted posters of Flynn Rider.
  • In honor of Teacher’s Day Disney has unveiled a pin featuring Cars’ Lightning McQueen and his wise mentor Doc Hudson.
  • Finally, Mother’s Day is nearly here so Pixar is putting Queen Elinor and Princess Merida in the spotlight on a lovely pin to commemorate the occasion.
  • The latest assortment is available now at Disney Store with pricing at $17.99.
  • Links to this week’s offering can be found below. See you there!
Free Shipping at Disney Store: Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout. Flynn Rider and Maximus Laughter Day 2024 Pin – Tangled – Limited Release Lightning McQueen and Doc Hudson Teacher’s Day 2024 Pin – Cars – Limited Release Merida and Queen Elinor Mother’s Day 2024 Pin – Brave – Limited Release   More Pin-Tastic Tuesdays:
  • A surprise selection of new collectible pins will be released on shopDisney every Tuesday at 8 am PT.
  • The assortment will span favorite franchises like: Disney Parks, Disney Princesses, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars!
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.