- Disney Store’s Pin-Tastic Tuesdays are a great way for Disney fans and collectors to expand their displays with some truly amazing pins and today’s themes include National Holidays celebrating laughter, teachers, and of course Mom!
- We might not always be in the best mood, but it is important to remember to Celebrate Laughter! Helping to set the tone for this pin is Maximus posing next to one of the messed up wanted posters of Flynn Rider.
- In honor of Teacher’s Day Disney has unveiled a pin featuring Cars’ Lightning McQueen and his wise mentor Doc Hudson.
- Finally, Mother’s Day is nearly here so Pixar is putting Queen Elinor and Princess Merida in the spotlight on a lovely pin to commemorate the occasion.
- The latest assortment is available now at Disney Store with pricing at $17.99.
- Links to this week’s offering can be found below. See you there!
- A surprise selection of new collectible pins will be released on shopDisney every Tuesday at 8 am PT.
- The assortment will span favorite franchises like: Disney Parks, Disney Princesses, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars!
