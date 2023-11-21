“Sleigh” the Holiday Season with New Star Wars x RSVLTS Shirts and Hats That are Out of This World

The holidays are officially here and as fans prepare for their own celebrations RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) has the apparel side of things covered. The popular fashion brand is continuing their nerdy holiday drops with new series of Star Wars shirts and hats for the whole family.

RSVLTS has been killing it this year with their fantastic fandom drops but we’ve got to say today’s collection is out of this world! Yeah, we’re talking about Star Wars!

RSVLTS is bringing another round of holly jolly to your home with the 2023 Star Wars Holiday collection

Oh and for added fun, all three shirts in this collection are available in short or long-sleeve ($70, $72) versions (Classic style only). Let’s take a look!

Looks like Vader’s been keeping a list of naughty and nice Imperial staffers and their children as he takes off to deliver presents (we hope) on the “I Am Your Father Christmas” shirt. The royal blue background doesn’t quite give us space vibes, but we love the wintery feel it brings. Notice that instead of a full moon, the sky features a giant Death Star, and a group of AT-AT Walkers are pulling the sleigh.

Next we have “Vader’s Little Helpers,” a bold red design that looks kinda like a search and find book from childhood. Here Vader oversees his Stormtroopers as they prepare for the Christmas holiday by making toys and trying to stay on schedule!

The third shirt is designed especially for those who celebrate Hanukkah and is titled “Festival of Light Sabers.” The light blue backdrop is the perfect color as it allows for everything else to truly pop! R2-D2 is the sole character here and he’s surrounded by menorahs (including one with the Rebel symbol), dreidels, gilt, and greenery.

RSVLTS has been busy expanding their line of hats ($35) and Star Wars is the latest franchise to be featured. There are a total of five designs in this series all inspired by previous Star Wars x RSVLTS collections including Darth Vader, Ewoks/the Battle of Endor, and Creatures in Jabba’s Palace.

These classic baseball caps are available with Regular or Sloped Crowns and present awesome embroidery on the front, but the real fun is happening under the brim.

The Star Wars x RSVLTS Holiday collection is available now on the RSVLTS site

As usual, the shirts are traditional button down, made with KUNUFLEX stretch material and come in sizes XS-4XL for adults ($70 short sleeve; $72 long sleeve). Youth styles are available in sizes XS-XL ($45) and preschool sizes are 2T-5T ($39).

Both styles of hats (regular and sloped crowns) retail for $35.

Star Wars x RSVLTS Hats

