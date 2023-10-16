31 Days of Deals: Buy One Get One 50% Off Ornaments

Halloween spooks are nearly here but don’t worry, shopDisney isn’t interested in tricks, this month is all about the treats! For all of October shopDisney will host 31 Days of Deals with special discounts on categorized merchandise spanning the latest must-haves for the whole family. Today's offer is Buy One Get One 50% Off Ornaments.

31 Days of Deals – shopDisney

Day 16 – Buy One Get One 50% Off Ornaments

What’s Happening:

Halloween is fast approaching and shopDisney wants to make sure guests are ready for the seasonal mischief this month and holiday fun after that, so they’re hosting 31 Days of Deals all throughout October.

Today marks day sixteen and shopDisney is offering guests Buy One Get One 50% Off Ornaments

Mr. Toad's Wild Ride Sketchbook Ear Hat Ornament

This special 31 Days of Deals discount automatically applies to select items and guests don’t even need a special code. So fill those digital shopping carts and watch the savings roll in.

Hoping to deliver scary fun and winter wonder to friends and family this Halloween and Christmas? shopDisney has you covered

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

WALL•E Legacy Sketchbook Ornament – 15th Anniversary – Limited Release

Dumbo Droplet Sketchbook Ornament

Disney it's a small world Clock Face Sketchbook Ornament

Rocket and Groot Light-Up Living Magic Sketchbook Ornament – Guardians of the Galaxy

Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi Sketchbook Ornament – Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith

Who Framed Roger Rabbit Legacy Sketchbook Ornament – 35th Anniversary – Limited Release

Mickey Mouse Icon Glass Ball Sketchbook Ornament – Floral

Cinderella Storybook Musical Living Magic Sketchbook Ornament

Brother Bear Legacy Sketchbook Ornament – 20th Anniversary – Limited Release

