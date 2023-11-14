Gift the Galaxy Week Four: MeUndies, Hedley and Bennet, Target Retro Reimagined and 4D Build

The galaxy far, far away is closer than you think and this holiday season Disney and Lucasfilm are showcasing the best merchandise collections and collectibles for Star Wars aficionados. Over the course of 10 weeks the “Gift the Galaxy” campaign will introduce the best in Star Wars products with new reveals debuting on Tuesdays and select pre-orders opening on Wednesdays.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
Gift The Galaxy – Week Four
If you’ve ever received an invitation in Aurebesh or have been corrected on the proper spelling of Wookiee (it’s two E’s), then you know someone who’s obsessed with Star Wars. Perhaps it’s you! Either way you won’t want to miss out Gift the Galaxy, a special 10-week Star Wars holiday celebration continuing through December 19th. Week Four spotlights new collections from MeUndies, a Target exclusive collection, Beskar-inspired kitchen knives, and an incredible Star Destroyer model kit.
MeUndies
New Print: Gift of Grogu – MeUndies
Target Disney100 Retro Reimagined Collection
Funko Pop! Star Wars: Disney 100 Retro Reimagined R2-d2 & C-3po Figures – 2pk (target Exclusive) : Target
Disney 100 Retro Reimagined : Target
Hedley and Bennett
STAR WARS™ Beskar Knife Collectors Set
4D Build
4d Build – Star Wars Deluxe Imperial Star Destroyer Model Kit Puzzle 278pc : Target
Other Week Four Highlights
Need more inspiration? These Star Wars selections are sure to be big a hit with the Lucasfilm fans on your gift list.
Hallmark Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Nubs Christmas Tree Ornament : Target
Star Wars Holiday Stocking | shopDisney
STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor™ – Available now on PC, PlayStation and Xbox – Electronic Arts
Beskar Monolink Watch Band 38/40/41mm – Silver – CASETiFY
Star Wars for Pottery Barn Kids
LUKE SKYWALKER LIGHTSABER – THE MANDALORIAN – LIMITED EDITION – EFX Inc.
Star Wars: The Mandalorian Grogu The Child Holiday Sweater Plush : Target
Buckle-Down Dog Toy, Mandalorian, Baby Yoda, Plush Star Wars The Child (Star Wars The Child Santa Pose)
More Gift the Galaxy:
Are you ready to “Gift The Galaxy?” As the 2023 winter holidays approach, StarWars.com is helping fans find the perfect galactic-themed gifts to share with loved ones or to put on their own wish lists! Missed a week? No problem, you can find the past round ups right here. Happy shopping and May the Force be with You!
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!