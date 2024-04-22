As excited as we are that Star Wars Day 2024 is almost here, we also know Hasbro doesn’t need a reason to introduce new action figures into their Vintage Collection line! Today, the toy maker has revealed two new figures that will be launching this summer that will be available for pre-order starting tomorrow.

It’s time to grow your Star Wars collection and fans can do that by adding new Vintage Collection figures to the fold. Hasbro is showcasing the latest additions to join the line that include: Cal Kestis ( Jedi: Fallen Order ) Mandalorian Judge ( The Mandalorian )

Both figures come with entertainment-inspired accessories accurate to the video game and series that they originally appeared in, so that fans can recreate their favorite moments in stunning detail.

As always, the Vintage Collection consists of 3 ¾-inch scale figures presented in a unique throwback style reminiscent of the Kenner toys from the 1970s and 1980s. Each character boasts premium deco and multiple points of articulation designed for imaginative play or dynamic display.

New Star Wars: The Vintage Collection figures are available for pre-order starting April 23, 2024 at 1pm ET. Guests can find their favorites online through Hasbro Pulse and other fan channels.

No longer a Padawan, Cal has grown into a powerful Jedi warrior. Carrying the memories and expectations of the Jedi Order with him, his crusade against the Empire has only become more perilous.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION CAL KESTIS (IMPERIAL OFFICER DISGUISE)

Includes Cal Kestis figure, BD-1 droid figure, Lightsaber, unlit Lightsaber hilt, and blaster accessory.

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $16.99

Available for pre-order 4/23 at 1pm ET at Hasbro Pulse BigBadToyStore

The judge presides over a Mandalorian training match between the foundling Grogu and Paz Vizsla’s son, Ragnar.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION MANDALORIAN JUDGE

Includes figure, blaster, and removable jetpack

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $16.99

Available for pre-order 4/23 at 1pm ET at Hasbro Pulse, BigBadToyStore

