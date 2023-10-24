“The Chilling, Thrilling, Sounds of the Haunted House” Available in Translucent Smoke Color Vinyl from Disney Music Emporium

"The Chilling, Thrilling, Sounds of the Haunted House" is now available for pre-order on a translucent smoke color vinyl from the Disney Music Emporium.
- The new vinyl provides the 1979 updated collection of spooky sound effects.
- "The Chilling, Thrilling, Sounds of the Haunted House" is available on vinyl for the first time in decades on translucent smoke color vinyl.
- This new vinyl is available for pre-order for $24.98 but no expected shipping date has been provided at this time.
LP Tracklist:
- Side 1
- Night Creatures
- Haunted House
- The Dungeon
- The Witches
- Encounter in the Fog
- A Grave Matter (The Grave Robbers)
- Mad Scientist's Laboratory
- Side 2
- Thunder and Lightning
- The Storm
- Winds
- Dripping Cavern
- Howling Wolves
- Rats
- Shrieking Cats
- Owls
- Baying Hounds
- Crickets
- The Raven
- Unearthly Monster
- Moans and Groans
- Laughing Ghost
- Cackling Witches
- Assorted Screams
- Heartbeat
- Dragging Footsteps
- Creaking Doors
- Rusty Gate
- Fog Horn
- Clock Striking Midnight
- Rattling Chains
- Laboratory Sounds
- Tolling Bell
- Haunting Music