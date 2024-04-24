April 28th marks National Super Hero Day and now is the perfect time for you to assemble a team of heroes for an epic game of Marvel WordARound. ThinkFun is preparing for the super celebration by releasing a special version of their popular game series focusing on all things Marvel.

What’s Happening:

Calling all gamers and Super Hero fans! ThinkFun and Marvel are combining their unique powers for a new version of the WordARound series that features references to Spider-Man, Hulk, Galactus, Captain Marvel and so many other Marvel faves.

Part trivia, part puzzler and all around fun, Marvel WordARound offers interesting and creative challenges to test your knowledge of the massive franchise.

The eyecatching word-wheel cards present a variety of characters and themes set in Marvel comics and movies and players will race to see who can call out the words fastest!

Designed for play at home or on the road, WordARound isn’t bulky or cumbersome, so fans can easily transport it with them for game night, vacation or road trips!

Marvel WordARound is available now at Amazon R ecommended for two or more players, ages 10 and up.

Players assemble! Fill your web shooters and get ready to test your breadth of Marvel trivia knowledge with Marvel WordARound, the newest addition to the popular WordARound line from ThinkFun.

ThinkFun's Marvel WordARound: Read The Word Around The Card Trivia Game for 10+

Players are challenged to see who can use their Marvel trivia knowledge to read the word-wheel the fastest and call out the words to win.

The game includes character callouts like Spider-Man, Captain Marvel and Thanos, along with notable words from the Marvel universe, like “Mjolnir” and “Infinity Stones.”

