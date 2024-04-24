All Eight New Character Outfits Revealed for Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point

Disney Parks Blog has shared the rest of the character outfits for Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point. Earlier, Mickey and Minnie Mouse's looks were revealed, and now the rest of the crew gets to join in on the fun.

Disney has revealed the new designer looks for the characters at Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point.

All eight of these outfits were designed by Bahamian fashion designer Theodore Elyett and showcase the Bahamian tradition, Junkanoo.

Theodore designed these with traditional Junkanoo style, including “eye-catching details like fringe in Goofy’s vest. Like Mickey Mouse’s conch shell shorts and Minnie Mouse’s pineapple purse, Bahamian island inspiration also makes these vacation looks especially bright and check out the ocean waves and sun rays in Donald Duck, Chip and Dale’s looks.”

When creating the look, they explained, “To match Mickey and Minnie Mouse’s raffia accessories, the natural Bahamian straw handiwork is woven into these outfits with straw visors, oversized beach hats, and bucket hats on Donald and Daisy Duck, Goofy, and Chip and Dale. The adorable raffia poms on the dresses, shoes, hat brims, and shoulder straps are also a nod to this traditional Bahamian craft.”

If you want to know more, check out the video below for Theodore Elyett's inspiration for the character's new look.

Theodore Elyett: “I envisioned creating a collection that not only highlighted Bahamian culture, but one that also allowed Mickey and his pals to look and feel as though they were comfortably on vacation, island style. Junkanoo Fun in the Sun’ is an exclusive line-up of all things Bahamian, celebrating the beauty of The Bahamas, all tailored to match the varying personalities of Mickey and his pals.”

