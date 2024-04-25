Breakfast Arrives at Stark Factory in Avengers Campus at the Disneyland Paris Resort

Guests visiting the Disneyland Paris Resort can now supercharge their mornings with breakfast at Stark Factory.

What’s Happening:

Breakfast is now being served in Avengers Campus Walt Disney Studios Park Disney Adventure World

Beginning today, Guests can head to the quick service eatery Stark Factory for a set breakfast.

The meal includes: Choice of Croissant, Pain au Chocolat, or Two pieces of bread Choice of Spread: sweet butter and strawberry jam, sweet butter and apricot jam, or Nutella One hot drink (coffee or tea) One cold drink (Minute Maid Orange, Minute Maid Apple, or Vittel)

The bundled meal costs 7€ (about $7.50 USD), and each of the items is also available à la carte.

“Stark Factory is a quick service restaurant where recruits refueling will get to enjoy a cooking show experience with homemade pizzas fresh from the pizzaiolo oven.”

Formerly an assembly line for Howard Stark, Stark Factory features relics of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s earlier activities and hosts many “Easter Eggs” hidden as fan tributes, including artifacts built by Tony Stark and the impressive HulkBuster – the armor he created with the help of Bruce Banner for the Hulk, which is exclusive to Disneyland Paris.