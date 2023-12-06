Central Florida Tourism Oversight District Approves Audit of Disney’s Relationship with Reedy Creek, Calls for More Government Reforms Aimed at the District

During a board meeting today, the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District (CFTOD) approved an audit of Disney’s long relationship with the Reedy Creek Improvement District.

The CFTOD commissioned an audit on Disney’s relationship with the Reedy Creek Improvement District, which has since been replaced by the CFTOD.

During today’s board meeting, three of the experts who contributed to the audit provided specific findings from the 80-page report.

One of those highlighted findings was that Disney paid real estate taxes for some of the officials serving on the Reedy Creek board.

The audit also accuses Reedy Creek of making decisions for the benefit of Disney alone, at the detriment of other businesses and taxpayers in the district.

CFTOD chairman Martin Garcia had this to say about the original 1967 Reedy Creek Improvement District act:

The board voted unanimously to approve the audit, sending it off to the appropriate Florida elected officials.

The full 80-page audit can be found here

You can watch the full CFTOD board meeting below: