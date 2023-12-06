Central Florida Tourism Oversight District Approves Audit of Disney’s Relationship with Reedy Creek, Calls for More Government Reforms Aimed at the District

by |
Tags: , ,

During a board meeting today, the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District (CFTOD) approved an audit of Disney’s long relationship with the Reedy Creek Improvement District.

  • The CFTOD commissioned an audit on Disney’s relationship with the Reedy Creek Improvement District, which has since been replaced by the CFTOD.
  • During today’s board meeting, three of the experts who contributed to the audit provided specific findings from the 80-page report.
  • One of those highlighted findings was that Disney paid real estate taxes for some of the officials serving on the Reedy Creek board.
  • The audit also accuses Reedy Creek of making decisions for the benefit of Disney alone, at the detriment of other businesses and taxpayers in the district.
  • CFTOD chairman Martin Garcia had this to say about the original 1967 Reedy Creek Improvement District act:
  • The board voted unanimously to approve the audit, sending it off to the appropriate Florida elected officials.
  • The full 80-page audit can be found here.
  • You can watch the full CFTOD board meeting below:

Mike Mack
Mack is the Editorial Director for Marvel and ESPN content and he has covered comic cons, theme park events, video game showcases and other fun events. He is a fan of theme parks, sports, movies, Marvel Comics and is a self-proclaimed "nerd."
View all articles by Mike Mack