Central Florida Tourism Oversight District Approves Audit of Disney’s Relationship with Reedy Creek, Calls for More Government Reforms Aimed at the District

During a board meeting today, the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District (CFTOD) approved an audit of Disney’s long relationship with the Reedy Creek Improvement District.
- The CFTOD commissioned an audit on Disney’s relationship with the Reedy Creek Improvement District, which has since been replaced by the CFTOD.
- During today’s board meeting, three of the experts who contributed to the audit provided specific findings from the 80-page report.
- One of those highlighted findings was that Disney paid real estate taxes for some of the officials serving on the Reedy Creek board.
- The audit also accuses Reedy Creek of making decisions for the benefit of Disney alone, at the detriment of other businesses and taxpayers in the district.
- CFTOD chairman Martin Garcia had this to say about the original 1967 Reedy Creek Improvement District act:
- The board voted unanimously to approve the audit, sending it off to the appropriate Florida elected officials.
- The full 80-page audit can be found here.
- You can watch the full CFTOD board meeting below: