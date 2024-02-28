Central Florida Tourism Oversight District Unanimously Approves New Sexual Harassment Policy Implementation

The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District has implemented a new, comprehensive Sexual Harassment Policy, unanimously agreed upon in a public meeting.

What’s Happening:

Today, the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District (CFTOD, The District) announced the implementation of a comprehensive Sexual Harassment Policy, marking a significant step forward in its commitment to making the district a regional leader in good governance. The new policy, effective immediately, was adopted unanimously by the CFTOD board in today’s public meeting.

The new policy implements the District’s zero-tolerance stance towards sexual harassment, robust reporting mechanisms, and stringent consequences for violations. This initiative underscores the CFTOD’s dedication to fostering a workplace culture that values respect, dignity, and safety for everyone.

Key Highlights of the Policy Include: Zero Tolerance: The District has a zero-tolerance approach to any act of sexual harassment, ensuring that offenders face disciplinary actions, up to and including termination. Confidential Reporting: A confidential reporting system is established to encourage victims and witnesses to come forward without fear of retaliation. Support and Resources: The policy provides access to counseling and support for affected individuals, underscoring our dedication to their well-being. Training and Education: Mandatory training sessions covering the policy will be conducted for all new employees to cultivate a culture of respect and dignity.

What They’re Saying:

District Administrator Glenton “Glen” Gilzean, Jr: “The well-being and safety of our employees is paramount. This policy is a testament to our commitment to creating an environment where everyone feels safe, valued, and heard. We believe that by setting clear expectations and providing the necessary support and resources, we can maintain a workplace that stands as a beacon of respect and professionalism.”