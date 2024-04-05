Disney Announces Theatrical Release Dates For “Toy Story 5”, “The Mandalorian & Grogu,” and More Ahead Of CinemaCon

With Cinema-Con just around the corner, Disney is revealing their 2026 lineup on April 11th, according to a report from Deadline.

What’s Happening:

Set for the last day of CinemaCon, taking place on April 11th, Disney will host a presentation where they will share more about their 2026 lineup, revealing many theatrical release dates for that calendar year today.

First up, Jon Favreau’s big-screen installment of The Mandalorian & Grogu has taken the updated Star Wars title slot on May 22nd, 2026. So far, there are no rival wide releases on this date, one that typically revolved around past Star Wars releases, with Solo: A Star Wars Story being the last to use the Memorial Day timeslot.

has taken the updated title slot on May 22nd, 2026. So far, there are no rival wide releases on this date, one that typically revolved around past releases, with being the last to use the Memorial Day timeslot. Formerly an untitled film from Pixar Animation Studios was slotted for release on June 19th, 2026. The report indicates that this will be the release date for Toy Story 5 . Warner Bros. also reportedly has this same date on hold for an untitled release.

. Warner Bros. also reportedly has this same date on hold for an untitled release. With Moana 2 slotted where the sky meets the sea (on the horizon) for Thanksgiving of this year, the live-action adaptation of Moana was affected, moving from June of 2025, now taking the date of July 10th, 2026. No other studios have placed something on this date as of yet.

slotted where the sky meets the sea (on the horizon) for Thanksgiving of this year, the live-action adaptation of was affected, moving from June of 2025, now taking the date of July 10th, 2026. No other studios have placed something on this date as of yet. Disney had previously announced an untitled movie set for October 10th of 2025, which the report reveals to be Tron Ares, with the third installment of the Tron franchise now officially occupying the slot.

with the third installment of the franchise now officially occupying the slot. The Amateur, from 20th Century Studios, has bounced around the calendar already, but now has a date set from later this year moving to April 11th, 2025.

from 20th Century Studios, has bounced around the calendar already, but now has a date set from later this year moving to April 11th, 2025. Searchlight has also placed Nightbitch into limited screenings on December 6th of this year.