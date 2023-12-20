Disney Cruise Line Updates Castaway Club Membership Terms with Cruise Requirement to Maintain Status

Disney Cruise Line has updated its membership terms for its Castaway Club, including a new requirement for members to retain their status.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Cruise Line has updated its Castaway Club membership terms.
- According to the FAQ on the Disney Cruise Line website, “Guests who have completed one eligible Disney cruise automatically qualify for Castaway Club membership. To remain in the program, Castaway Club Members must book or sail on at least one eligible cruise within 5 years of their last Disney voyage. Please note that we periodically review the Castaway Club program and may make updates accordingly.”
- At this time, it’s unclear whether lapsed memberships will resume at the same level once an eligible sailing is completed.
- It’s also not yet known whether this new policy will be retroactive or if the 5-year clock starts now.
About Castaway Club Memberships:
Silver Member
- After completing 1 sailing
- Book new itineraries at least 1 day before the general public
- Add cruise activities 90 days prior to sailing
- Select port arrival time and complete online check-in 33 days prior to sailing
- Exclusive cruise terminal check-in where available
- Castaway Club Member exclusive phone number and member communications
- Welcome back aboard gift
Gold Member
- After completing 5 sailings
- Book new itineraries at least 2 days before the general public
- Add cruise activities 105 days prior to sailing
- Select port arrival time and complete online check-in 35 days prior to sailing
- Private onboard reception
- Exclusive member discounts
- Plus, all Silver Castaway Club Member benefits
Platinum Member
- After completing 10 sailings
- Book new itineraries at least 3 days earlier than the general public
- Add cruise activities 120 days prior to sailing
- Select port arrival time and complete online check-in 38 days prior to sailing
- Complimentary dinner at Palo or Palo Steakhouse
- Plus, all Silver and Gold Castaway Club Member benefits
Pearl Member
- After completing 25 sailings
- Book new itineraries at least 4 days before the general public
- Add cruise activities 123 days prior to sailing
- Select port arrival times and complete online check-in 40 days prior to sailing
- Complimentary Unlimited Digital Photo Package
- Plus, all Silver, Gold and Platinum Castaway Club Member Benefits
