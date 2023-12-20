Disney Cruise Line Updates Castaway Club Membership Terms with Cruise Requirement to Maintain Status

Disney Cruise Line has updated its membership terms for its Castaway Club, including a new requirement for members to retain their status.

What’s Happening:

At this time, it’s unclear whether lapsed memberships will resume at the same level once an eligible sailing is completed.

It’s also not yet known whether this new policy will be retroactive or if the 5-year clock starts now.

About Castaway Club Memberships:

Silver Member

After completing 1 sailing

Book new itineraries at least 1 day before the general public

Add cruise activities 90 days prior to sailing

Select port arrival time and complete online check-in 33 days prior to sailing

Exclusive cruise terminal check-in where available

Castaway Club Member exclusive phone number and member communications

Welcome back aboard gift

Gold Member

After completing 5 sailings

Book new itineraries at least 2 days before the general public

Add cruise activities 105 days prior to sailing

Select port arrival time and complete online check-in 35 days prior to sailing

Private onboard reception

Exclusive member discounts

Plus, all Silver Castaway Club Member benefits

Platinum Member

After completing 10 sailings

Book new itineraries at least 3 days earlier than the general public

Add cruise activities 120 days prior to sailing

Select port arrival time and complete online check-in 38 days prior to sailing

Complimentary dinner at Palo or Palo Steakhouse

Plus, all Silver and Gold Castaway Club Member benefits

Pearl Member

After completing 25 sailings

Book new itineraries at least 4 days before the general public

Add cruise activities 123 days prior to sailing

Select port arrival times and complete online check-in 40 days prior to sailing

Complimentary Unlimited Digital Photo Package

Plus, all Silver, Gold and Platinum Castaway Club Member Benefits