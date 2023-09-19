Disney Weekday Magic Ticket Now Available for Florida Residents Only

Starting today, Florida residents can purchase the Disney Weekday Magic Ticket, valid only Monday through Friday from October 2 through December 22, 2023.

What’s Happening:

Beginning today, Floridians will be able to purchase the Disney Weekday Magic Ticket.

Florida Resident Disney Weekday Magic Ticket Offer: The Disney Weekday Magic Ticket is valid Monday through Friday only from Oct. 2 through Dec. 22, 2023.

Pricing:

2-day ticket for $98 per day plus tax ($195 total plus tax)

3-day ticket for $72 per day plus tax ($215 total plus tax)

4-day ticket for $59 per day plus tax ($235 per day plus tax)

Water Park and Sports option can be purchased for an additional $35 (plus tax)

Park Hopper can be purchased for an additional $40 (plus tax)

Park Hopper Plus can be purchased for an additional $55 (plus tax)

Important Details:

Florida Resident Disney Weekday Magic Tickets are valid for admission to one theme park per day (theme park reservations are required and are subject to availability).

Tickets and add-on options expire December 22, 2023.

All tickets and options are non transferable and nonrefundable, and exclude activities/events that are separately priced or not open to the general public.

For Florida resident tickets, all adults will need to show proof of Florida residency.

Both a theme park reservation and valid theme park ticket for the same park on the same date are required for each person in your party ages 3 and up. Theme park reservations are limited and are subject to availability.

Tickets are valid for use Monday to Friday from October 2, 2023 through December 22, 2023.

Admission is subject to capacity closures and other restrictions.

Parks, attractions and other offerings are subject to availability, closures and change or cancellation without notice or liability. Admission to a theme park is not guaranteed.