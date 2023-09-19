Disney Weekday Magic Ticket Now Available for Florida Residents Only

Starting today, Florida residents can purchase the Disney Weekday Magic Ticket, valid only Monday through Friday from October 2 through December 22, 2023.
What’s Happening:
- Beginning today, Floridians will be able to purchase the Disney Weekday Magic Ticket.
- Florida Resident Disney Weekday Magic Ticket Offer: The Disney Weekday Magic Ticket is valid Monday through Friday only from Oct. 2 through Dec. 22, 2023.
Pricing:
- 2-day ticket for $98 per day plus tax ($195 total plus tax)
- 3-day ticket for $72 per day plus tax ($215 total plus tax)
- 4-day ticket for $59 per day plus tax ($235 per day plus tax)
- Water Park and Sports option can be purchased for an additional $35 (plus tax)
- Park Hopper can be purchased for an additional $40 (plus tax)
- Park Hopper Plus can be purchased for an additional $55 (plus tax)
Important Details:
- Florida Resident Disney Weekday Magic Tickets are valid for admission to one theme park per day (theme park reservations are required and are subject to availability).
- Tickets and add-on options expire December 22, 2023.
- All tickets and options are non transferable and nonrefundable, and exclude activities/events that are separately priced or not open to the general public.
- For Florida resident tickets, all adults will need to show proof of Florida residency.
- Both a theme park reservation and valid theme park ticket for the same park on the same date are required for each person in your party ages 3 and up. Theme park reservations are limited and are subject to availability.
- Tickets are valid for use Monday to Friday from October 2, 2023 through December 22, 2023.
- Admission is subject to capacity closures and other restrictions.
- Parks, attractions and other offerings are subject to availability, closures and change or cancellation without notice or liability. Admission to a theme park is not guaranteed.
