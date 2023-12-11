Disneyland Partners with Northgate González Market to Spread Holiday Cheer to Anaheim Residents

The Disneyland Resort and Northgate González Market are joining forces to bring holiday cheer to residents at community events throughout December in support of three Anaheim nonprofit organizations: Anaheim Independencia Family Resource Center, Anaheim Family YMCA and Project S.A.Y. (Support Anaheim’s Youth).

What’s Happening:

The series of community events kicked off on December 7th in support of the Anaheim Independencia Family Resource Center including arts and crafts, games, music, food and holiday fun for more than 500 children with the support of Disney VoluntEARS and volunteers from Northgate Market.

In addition, 300 grocery vouchers will be gifted to local families at the three community events to provide relief during this holiday season.

The additional community events presented by Disneyland Resort and Northgate González Market will take place on December 21st in support of the Anaheim YMCA and on December 22nd in support of Project S.A.Y. (Support Anaheim’s Youth).

What They’re Saying:

Cathi Killian, vice president of communications and public affairs at Disneyland Resort: “Disneyland Resort is honored to join with Northgate González Market in this important tradition as a way to give back to our Anaheim community during the holiday season. For nearly 70 years Anaheim has been our home and we remain committed to making positive contributions in the community that we share together.”

Miguel Gonzalez, co-president of Northgate Market: "At Northgate González Market, we believe in giving back to our communities all year long, and it is our privilege to collaborate with Disneyland Resort to extend a helping hand to families in Anaheim, where our business first began. This event embodies the spirit of the season by providing nourishment and hope to families, reaffirming our commitment to making a positive impact in the communities we serve."