Fun Facts And Numbers As Disneyland Hotel Prepares To Reopen at Disneyland Paris

With the imminent reopening of Disneyland Hotel at Disneyland Paris, we are learning more about a number of numbers and stats that went into this two-year reimagining.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland Hotel at Disneyland Paris is officially reopening its doors on Thursday after a two-year reimagining, marking a new milestone in the ongoing transformation of Disneyland Paris hotels and the destination.

Following the successful opening of Disney Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel

Offering 5,700 rooms and suites, Disneyland Paris is the number one hotel chain in France for families, with a range of offerings for many needs and budgets. Furthermore, Disneyland Paris is the number one hotel operator among European theme parks. This stems from a decision made from the moment Disneyland Paris opened in 1992 to focus on family-friendly, themed hotels at the heart of the resort experience.

Today, Disneyland Paris hotels are a must-do and a true escape for guests to spend time with family and friends, extending the magic of the parks to stay immersed in Disney storytelling for their entire stay. Each hotel has its own distinct atmosphere for an unforgettable visit, with exclusive offerings and carefully chosen themes that integrate Disney franchises with French and European audiences specifically in mind, including the royal Disney stories now found at Disneyland Hotel and the Marvel stories at Disney Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel.

The reopening of Disneyland Hotel represents a significant milestone in the continued resort-wide investment – including a hotel transformation plan initiated in 2012 and accelerated in 2017 to refresh existing properties and infuse beloved Disney storytelling – to the benefit of guests, Cast Members, and even French and European economies.

The 800 Cast Members who joined the Disneyland Hotel team – out of 3,300 across all Disney hotels representing more than 100 job types – often benefited from internal mobility opportunities and each undertook extensive training for professional development. The resort also works with more than 3,000 suppliers around Europe and beyond – including in our hotels – with 84% located in France. More broadly, Disneyland Paris has generated 63,000 direct, indirect and induced jobs in France since 1992, emphasizing its role in creating jobs and value through continuous investment.

Disneyland Hotel has been one of the resort’s most emblematic locations since it was built for the grand opening in 1992. Today, it extends that legacy as the first Disney hotel to propose a five-star journey celebrating royal Disney stories, inviting guests to immerse themselves in the royal story of their choosing and write their own.

At the heart of Europe’s number one tourist destination, Disneyland Hotel is uniquely positioned among theme park hotels in the market, with vibrant storytelling, unique entertainment, creative and gourmet dining, and all the amenities and services expected of an international five-star hotel – even for our youngest guests.

The level of immersion in Disneyland Hotel was made possible by the work of Disneyland Paris teams, including Walt Disney Imagineering and its unique collaboration with Walt Disney Animation Studios, combined with the excellence of French companies renowned for their expertise and savoir-faire in a wide range of artistic skills, including tapestry, carpentry, weaving, glassmaking, porcelain and more. More than 200 French and European companies have contributed to the hotel experience, such as Tissage des Flandres which created the tapestry for the Royal Banquet restaurant, Paris-based Atelier Bournillat which contributed exquisite décor for the Signature Suites, and French family-owned Maison Pierre Mignon which produced an exclusive champagne cuvée. Each collaboration offers a chance to integrate rich cultural elements into this unique hotel experience.

This is just the next step in an exciting multi-year transformation underway at Disneyland Paris, reaching every corner of the resort to provide an unforgettable guest experience and magical memories for generations to come.

The heartbeat of this enchanting location is a team of 800 Cast Members, more than 50% joining the hotel team from other roles across the resort and representing 40 nationalities and 100 job types. Each Cast Member plays a central role in the new royal venue, impeccably trained to provide personalized service and ensure that every guest receives royal treatment.

As part of the celebrations leading up to the grand reopening, many of these Cast Members gathered together for a special picture in the hotel lobby.

Cast Members gathered in the lobby adorned with its monumental crystal chandelier to mark this historic moment. A reopening team made up of more than 800 talents and around forty nationalities.

Each Cast Member plays a central role within this new high-end establishment thanks to training based on excellence in order to offer personalized service and ensure that each visitor receives a royal welcome.

What They’re Saying:

Natacha Rafalski, Présidente of Disneyland Paris: "Disneyland Hotel further extends our legacy as a leader in the European tourism industry, with an exceptional capacity to welcome families in highly immersive environments and stories like only Disney can. This one-of-a-kind, five-star property at the center of Disneyland Paris is yet another glimpse into our ambitious resort-wide transformation.”

If you’d like more information about visiting the Disneyland Paris Resort, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel: