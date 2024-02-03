Live Like Royalty In The New Suites at Disneyland Hotel in Paris

The world-renowned, five-star Disneyland Hotel at Disneyland Paris is now officially open! We are on site and ready to share an inside look at the super immersive suites that make this newly reimagined hotel a must-visit for all Disney fans.

Every inch of the hotel’s interior has undergone a complete reimagination from its rooms and suites to gourmet dining and more. Here you will find a variety of superior and deluxe rooms, signature suites individually themed to five Walt Disney Animation Studios films, an enchanting Princely Suite and grand Royal Suite, plus two gourmet restaurants and one bar. Inspired by Disney royal stories, such as Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty, Sword in the Stone, The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, The Princess and the Frog, Tangled, Frozen, Moana and Raya and the Last Dragon, the tradition of Disney storytelling can be found in every last detail of Disneyland Hotel’s décor.

Take a look at the different suites below:

Frozen Suite

Sleeping Beauty Suite

Tangled Suite

Beauty and the Beast Suite