Getting A Glimpse Of The Superior Rooms of The Newly Renovated Disneyland Hotel at Disneyland Paris

The world-renowned, five-star Disneyland Hotel at Disneyland Paris is now officially open! We are on site and ready to share an inside look at the beautiful rooms that make this newly reimagined hotel a must-visit for all Disney fans.

Every inch of the hotel’s interior has undergone a complete reimagination from its rooms and suites to gourmet dining and more. Here you will find a variety of superior and deluxe rooms individually inspired by Disney royal stories, such as Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty, Sword in the Stone, The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, The Princess and the Frog, Tangled, Frozen, Moana and Raya and the Last Dragon, the tradition of Disney storytelling can be found in every last detail of Disneyland Hotel’s décor.

Our room is themed to Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and Tangled but each room is immaculately themed to the films listed above, randomly assigned to guests upon check-in.

