Disneyland Paris Resort Announces Plans for a Thermo-Refrigerating Pump to Further as 2030 Zero-Carbon Deadline Approaches

The Disneyland Paris Resort is celebrating Earth Day with the announcement of a new Thermo-refrigerating pump that will help reduce the resort’s natural gas consumption and celebrating the recent opening of Europe’s largest solar canopy plant.

The Walt Disney Company is committed to purchasing or producing 100% zero-carbon electricity for all direct operations globally by 2030.

In celebration of Earth Day, the Disneyland Paris Resort has announced its plans for a new Thermo-refrigerating pump, which will provide simultaneous heating and cooling for the resort’s two theme parks and seven hotels.

Once the pump is fully installed, it will reduce the resort’s natural gas consumption by 14%, heating needs by 10%, and water consumption by 30,000 cubic meters. Compared to 2019, the pump will reduce the resort’s greenhouse gas emissions by a total of 9%.

Water saved by the Thermo-refrigerating pump will be used to maintain green spaces and clean pathways around the resort.

Currently, 18% of Disneyland Paris Resort’s heading needs come from geothermal energy.

The resort completed a three-year construction project in December 2023, creating the largest solar array in Europe in its guest parking lot.

A co-investment with French company Urbasolar Group, the plant consists of more than 80,000 panels covering 11,200 parking spots across 20 hectares. It provides shade and shelter for cars, RVs, and tourist buses from direct sunlight, rain, or snow.

The solar canopy plant produces 36 GWh/year, reducing the Val d’Europe territory’s greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 890 tons of CO2 per year.