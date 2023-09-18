Disneyland Paris VoluntEARS Participate In World Clean-Up Day

Disneyland Paris VoluntEARS have once again participated in World Clean-up Day, the world’s largest environmental operation.

Disneyland Paris once again mobilized its teams and VoluntEARS to actively contribute to protecting the planet and raising awareness about the importance of preserving our environment.

As Europe’s first tourist destination, Disneyland Paris has always been deeply committed to environmental preservation and nature conservation. Its regular participation in World Clean Up Day reflects its continuous effort to play an active role in combating pollution and preserving biodiversity.

During this special day, Disneyland Paris teams joined forces with local inhabitants from Val d’Europe Agglomeration to clean up public spaces around the surrounding area. Their shared goal is to collect waste, sort recyclable materials, and help create a cleaner and more sustainable environment for all. In the afternoon, the Disneyland Paris teams have animated special workshops dedicated to raise awareness on the preservation of nature.

For many years, Disneyland Paris has implemented tangible initiatives to reduce its environmental footprint, ranging from responsible waste management to energy and water consumption reduction, and the adoption of sustainable practices in its daily operations. By participating again in World Clean Up Day, the resort reiterates its commitment to acting as a responsible player for a more environmentally friendly future.