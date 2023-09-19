The Disneyland Resort Supports Hunger Awareness Month with Food Bank Donations and Annual CANstruction Build

In honor of Hunger Awareness Month in September, the Disneyland Resort is continuing its ongoing support of local food banks with a variety of initiatives – including donations of $75,000 each to Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County and Community Action Partnership’s OC Food Bank to support the impactful work of these organizations in Orange County.

What’s Happening:

In addition to the financial donations, Disneyland Resort Senior Vice President of Operations, Patrick Finnegan, who serves on the board of directors for Second Harvest Food Bank, participated in the annual Walk to Feed OC on September 9th with fellow Disney VoluntEARS to raise awareness about food and nutritional insecurity in Orange County.

Later this month, more than 100 Disney VoluntEARS will also participate in a food packing event at Community Action Partnership’s OC Food Bank – which regularly provides support to the food bank with sorting and packaging a variety of food items to be distributed to individuals facing food insecurity.

As part of the ongoing support that Disneyland Resort has provided to local food banks for decades, Disney VoluntEARS help to collect, sort and distribute food at several packing events, along with harvesting produce for donation at both food banks each year. This impactful work makes a difference by supporting one of the most critical needs for children and family in the local community.

CANstruction Orange County:

To raise awareness for food insecurity, Disneyland Resort is also once again participating in the annual build for CANstruction, Orange County

The Disneyland Resort has been proud to contribute a new design every year since the event was started by Community Action Partnership of Orange County (CAP OC) 16 years ago.

For this year’s event, a team of engineers, architects and Disney VoluntEARS produced another incredible build earlier this month. In honor of The Walt Disney Company’s 100-year legacy, a model of Steamboat Willie is now on display at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa through September 30th.

Made up of 7,800 cans of food, the creation took 12 hours to build, following weeks of preparation and practice builds to get the details just right.

What They’re Saying:

LaShanda Maze, Chief Development Officer of OC Food Bank: “We are always appreciative of Disney's longtime support of the OC Food Bank and ensuring that those in Orange County who are facing food insecurity have the support and resources they need to thrive.”