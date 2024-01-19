Woman Escapes Kidnapping Attempt In EPCOT Cast Member Parking Lot

A newly released sheriff’s report shows that a woman escaped a kidnapping attempt at EPCOT last year, according to a report from ClickOrlando.
What’s Happening:
- According to a newly released report from the Orange County Sheriff's Office, a woman successfully escaped a kidnapping attempt at EPCOT last year.
- According to the report, the incident took place on the night of July 3rd, 2023, in one of the Cast Member parking lots where the woman, who worked there, was getting off her shift and walking to her vehicle.
- It was on her way to her car that, according to the report, a man leaned out of a driver’s side window of a nearby vehicle and grabbed the woman around her waist, attempting to pull her into the window.
- The report states that the woman told detectives that she screamed and elbowed him in the head until he let go, and ultimately ran away.
- Ominously, the man reportedly said “It’s OK. Just come to me princess” before the man gave up and the vehicle sped away.
- Deputies explained that the incident happened outside of the view of surveillance cameras, but other cameras did capture a dark colored sedan that matched the description the woman gave speeding through the parking lot shortly after 9:00 PM.
- Though the woman was able to give a description of the vehicle, she was unable to see his license plate.