Video: Fire Of The Rising Moons (Together Forever – A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular Version)

Each new fireworks spectacular at Disneyland is set to bring a new version of Fire of the Rising Moons (the same show with different music) viewable from Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge – and we have video of the new form of the show for the upcoming return of Together Forever – A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular, officially arriving at the park on April 26th.

What’s Happening:

On Friday (4/19), Disneyland surprised their park guests with a special performance of Together Forever – A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular.

While that was well and good for everyone elsewhere in the park, those in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge were treated to a different version of the fireworks, more appropriate and in-universe for the highly Star Wars immersive area of the park with a new version of Fire of the Rising Moons.

immersive area of the park with a new version of Fire of the Rising Moons. Earlier this month, Fire of the Rising Moons debuted, adding a synchronized score featuring iconic Star Wars music to the park’s existing fireworks show.

music to the park’s existing fireworks show. Now, with the debut of different fireworks spectaculars at the park, Fire of the Rising Moons also changes to fit accordingly.

During this special gathering on the planet Batuu, villagers and visitors will come together to celebrate their freedom and to honor the heroes and legends of the galaxy who came before them. As the skies over the land light up in bursts of color, imaginations are ignited with the iconic music associated with tales from across the galaxy. It will be a powerful moment you won’t want to miss!

Including selections from composer John Williams’ Star Wars film scores, Fire of the Rising Moons can be experienced from multiple areas in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, including the Black Spire Spaceport, the TIE Echelon docking platform and the speeder garage.

Your MagicBand+ will also add to the ceremony’s atmosphere with colorful lights and ambient vibrations.

Since the land first opened at Disneyland in 2019, the park’s looming fireworks displays have gone off without music in Galaxy’s Edge.

Elsewhere in the park, officially starting on April 26th to kick off the return of Pixar Fest, Together Forever – A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular will return with some all-new scenes to Disneyland Park.

Together Forever – A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular will return with some all-new scenes to Disneyland Park. Pixar Fest returns to the Disneyland Resort

If you want to check out Fire of the Rising Moons or any of the Pixar Fest fun at the Disneyland Resort, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel