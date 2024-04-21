Disneyland Enhances Haunted Mansion Construction Walls With New Interactive Feature

Guests visiting Disneyland Park can get a small taste of The Haunted Mansion while it is closed for refurbishment, if they have a MagicBand+, that is.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland

While the attraction is closed, highly themed construction walls surround the Mansion grounds in Disneyland’s New Orleans Square, and have recently received a new, interactive, feature.

Touchpoints, immediately recognizable to users of the Disney MagicBand+, are now embedded into the walls, prompting guests with the fan-favorite accessory to go up and tap their band.

When doing so, iconic sound effects from the classic attraction will play, giving those park guests who partake in the fun a taste of the Haunted Mansion while the attraction remains closed.

Once the refurbishment is complete (which will likely last through the year, up until the return of Haunted Mansion Holiday

The queue will take guests through a series of gardens, ach featuring unique elements ranging from a water fountain and gazebo to themed statuary and landscaping. In fact, guests will be able to see a new greenhouse where the groundskeepers for The Haunted Mansion grow their plants. The pet cemetery and horse-drawn funeral hearse will continue to reside on the attraction’s grounds.

Madame Leota’s presence will now linger beyond the walls of The Haunted Mansion with an all-new retail shop. This carriage house of the mansion, belonging to Leota, will be a standalone shop that will be located at the exit of the attraction.

If you’re thinking about making a spirited trip to the Disneyland Resort