Disneyland Enhances Haunted Mansion Construction Walls With New Interactive Feature

Guests visiting Disneyland Park can get a small taste of The Haunted Mansion while it is closed for refurbishment, if they have a MagicBand+, that is.
What’s Happening:
- Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion is currently under an extended refurbishment as the landmark attraction is set to receive a new queue and exit gift shop.
- While the attraction is closed, highly themed construction walls surround the Mansion grounds in Disneyland’s New Orleans Square, and have recently received a new, interactive, feature.
- Touchpoints, immediately recognizable to users of the Disney MagicBand+, are now embedded into the walls, prompting guests with the fan-favorite accessory to go up and tap their band.
- When doing so, iconic sound effects from the classic attraction will play, giving those park guests who partake in the fun a taste of the Haunted Mansion while the attraction remains closed.
- Once the refurbishment is complete (which will likely last through the year, up until the return of Haunted Mansion Holiday), guests will find themselves winding through a new queue that expands on the story and lore of the Disneyland landmark.
- The queue will take guests through a series of gardens, ach featuring unique elements ranging from a water fountain and gazebo to themed statuary and landscaping. In fact, guests will be able to see a new greenhouse where the groundskeepers for The Haunted Mansion grow their plants. The pet cemetery and horse-drawn funeral hearse will continue to reside on the attraction’s grounds.
- Madame Leota’s presence will now linger beyond the walls of The Haunted Mansion with an all-new retail shop. This carriage house of the mansion, belonging to Leota, will be a standalone shop that will be located at the exit of the attraction.
