Hong Kong Disneyland Debuts “Find Your Super Power: Battle in the Sky” Drone Show

Hong Kong Disneyland has debuted their new drone show as a part of their Marvel Season of Super Heroes.

What’s Happening:

  • Find Your Super Power: Battle in the Sky is the newest nighttime spectacular at Hong Kong Disneyland.
  • Debuting as a part of their Marvel Season of Super Heroes, the new show uses drones to showcase everyone’s favorite Avengers in the night sky.
  • Performances take place at Stark Expo within Tomorrowland.
  • The drone show will run throughout the season, now through June 10th.

