Hong Kong Disneyland Debuts “Find Your Super Power: Battle in the Sky” Drone Show

Hong Kong Disneyland has debuted their new drone show as a part of their Marvel Season of Super Heroes.
What’s Happening:
- Find Your Super Power: Battle in the Sky is the newest nighttime spectacular at Hong Kong Disneyland.
- Debuting as a part of their Marvel Season of Super Heroes, the new show uses drones to showcase everyone’s favorite Avengers in the night sky.
- Performances take place at Stark Expo within Tomorrowland.
- The drone show will run throughout the season, now through June 10th.