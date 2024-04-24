“Jim Henson Idea Man” Trailer Debuts Ahead of Disney+ Premiere

Disney+ has released the official trailer for Jim Henson Idea Man.

What’s Happening:

Today, Disney+ released the official trailer for the upcoming documentary Jim Henson Idea Man .

. Directed by Academy Award winner Ron Howard, Jim Henson Idea Man chronicles the story of extraordinary artist and visionary Jim Henson.

chronicles the story of extraordinary artist and visionary Jim Henson. In his 36-year career, Henson created some of the world’s most cherished characters, including classic Muppets like Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy and all of Sesame Street’s iconic residents, including Big Bird, Grover, Cookie Monster, and Bert and Ernie.

iconic residents, including Big Bird, Grover, Cookie Monster, and Bert and Ernie. Henson also directed beloved fantasy films like The Dark Crystal and Labyrinth .

and . Produced with the full participation and cooperation of the Henson family, Jim Henson Idea Man is an unprecedented, intimate look at Henson’s illustrious, revolutionary career and complex personal life.

is an unprecedented, intimate look at Henson’s illustrious, revolutionary career and complex personal life. Using never-before-seen personal archival home movies, photographs, sketches, and Henson’s personal diaries, as well as interviews with those who knew him best, the film is the definitive portrait of one of the world’s most inspiring and iconoclastic creators.

The Original documentary will premiere May 31st on Disney+.

Credits:

The original documentary from Disney Branded Television is produced by Imagine Documentaries. Howard also serves as a producer alongside Brian Grazer, Sara Bernstein, Margaret Bodde, Justin Wilkes, Mark Monroe and Christopher St. John. Paul Crowder, Meredith Kaulfers, Michael Rosenberg serve as executive producers.