Last Chance to Take Advantage of the Holiday Offer With Enzo’s Hideaway

This is the last chance to take advantage of Enzo's Hideaway holiday offer before the deal expires on January 2.

What’s Happening:

Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with the most magical deal of the holiday season.

When you purchase a $100 digital gift card to Enzo’s Hideaway by January 2, they will throw in some bonus cheer: a $35 digital bonus card.

The bad news? Your chance to save is coming to an end!

Get into the spirit and cash in on this delicious reward today, your loved ones will thank you.

Disclaimer:

For every $100 spent on gift card(s) in a single transaction, Patina will issue the purchaser an additional $35 bonus card. Gift card(s) must be purchased between 11/28/2023 – 1/2/2024 to be eligible to receive the promotional $35 bonus card(s).

Only digital gift card purchases are eligible for bonus cards. THESE BONUS CARDS ARE ONLY REDEEMABLE 1/3/2024 – 3/31/2024 (not valid 2/14/2024) and cannot be combined with any other offer, promotion or discount.

Good for one use only.

Any remaining value after using once will not be redeemable.

Only one holiday bonus card can be redeemed per visit.

This bonus card cannot be used for alcohol, tax, tips, delivery, catering or special events.

Visit patinagroup.com/gift-cards