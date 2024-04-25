Hong Kong Disneyland Debuts New Food and Beverage for Marvel Season of the Super Heroes

Alongside the merchandise and new entertainment offerings as part of Hong Kong Disneyland’s Marvel Season of the Super Heroes, a delicious array of new food and beverage items are arriving as part of the celebration.

Items include snack items, like Ant-Man themed hot dogs and new Spider-Man popcorn buckets.

A new collection of specialty, hero-themed cocktails are also making an appearance for the event.

The desserts are extra-themed, with these sweet treats turning into odes to various heroes.

Even full dishes are getting a super-twist, with entrees inspired by the Avengers.

These items, and the Marvel Season of the Super Heroes, will run through June 10th.

