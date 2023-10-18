Meet LA Galaxy’s Preston Judd on October 22nd at Downtown Disney

If you’re a fan of the LA Galaxy soccer team, you could have the opportunity to meet Preston Judd on October 22 at Downtown Disney.

What’s Happening:

Preston Judd from the LA Galaxy will be signing autographs and taking photos with fans on October 22 at Downtown Disney in Anaheim, California.

About Preston Judd:

On April 30, 2021, Preston Judd made his professional debut, starting in a 1–0 loss to the Sacramento Republic.

On May 5, 2021, he scored his first professional goal, netting a 90th-minute goal to complete a 5–0 win over the Las Vegas Lights.

He netted his first career hat-trick, scoring all three LA Galaxy II goals in a 4-3 loss to the Las Vegas Lights on June 16, 2021.

Judd then moved to the LA Galaxy MLS roster on April 4, 2022, but still plays for the Galaxy II.