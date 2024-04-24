Missed the Live Disney Merchandise Show? Catch Up on the Latest Episode Here

If you missed it live, catch up with Bekah and special guest Morgan as they discuss Disney merchandise from some of your favorite online retailers to the shelves of Disney parks.

What's Happening:

Join Bekah and special guest Morgan as they discuss the latest and greatest Disney merchandise, from the menus of your favorite online retailers to the shelves of the Disney Parks.

Check out the video below.

Links:

As Seen on Barely Necessities:

Loungefly Reruns: https://www.entertainmentearth.com/s/…

Funko C2E2 Exclusives: https://www.laughingplace.com/w/disne…

Phantom Menace at BoxLunch: https://www.dpbolvw.net/click-7474779…

Vintage Collection Figures: https://www.entertainmentearth.com/s/…

Add to Your Shopping List:

Laughing Place Affiliates:

Please Note:

Some items featured have been given to “Barely Necessities” as gifts for the purpose of review and demonstration.

We appreciate being selected to receive free products and will voice our honest opinions to the companies and you, our audience.

Additionally, some links are affiliate links.

Planning a Trip?:

If you are wanting to plan a vacation check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel to get you started.