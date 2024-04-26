MKBHD Takes a Closer Look at Disney’s HoloTile Floor — Including a “Force Mode”

Earlier this year, Walt Disney Imagineering gave us a first look at the Lanny Smoot-created HoloTile floor. Now, tech reviewer Marques Brownlee (AKA MKBHD) has shared more about the invention, including some possible applications for the future.

What’s Happening:

In a new video titled “I Tried a Disney Secret Project!,” YouTuber MKBHD had a chance to visit Walt Disney Imagineering and try out some of their newest tech — including the HoloTile.

First, Brownlee showed how the BDX droids that currently appear in Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge are controlled by a customized Steam Deck.

Then, MKBHD (allegedly) became the first person outside of Disney to try the HoloTile that Imagineering is developing.

Specifically, Browlee showed three ways that the HoloTile can be used: by walking, using a PlayStation controller, and “the force.”

As he shows, Imagineers can place an item on the HoloTile and allow it to be controlled by hand movement — heavily mimicking the iconic Force found throughout the Star Wars saga.

Next, strapped to a chair, MKBHD showed how he could move around the HoloTile using a controller.

Finally, as we saw inventor Lanny Smoot do in the original video, “training mode” allows you to begin walking on the HoloTile to eventually have it (mostly) keep you in place as you walk.

In addition to these demos, Brownlee also shared a more detailed look at how the HoloTile works.

Using several articulating cones with discs on top of them, the floor is able to move your foot back to the middle after landing.