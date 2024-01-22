New Automated Gates To Be Installed at Disneyland Resort Theme Park Entrances

The entrance to both Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure are set to undergo a $4.8 million overhaul that will see the installation of 62 new automated gates, according to The Orange County Register.

What’s Happening:

Work is expected to begin on the replacement of the turnstiles at the Disneyland Resort

The 62 new automated entry gates will be installed in phases, with one turnstile bank worked on at a time to minimize impacts to arrivals. 38 of those gates will be installed at Disneyland, with 24 at Disney California Adventure, according to permits.

The project is expected to start at Disney California Adventure before moving across the Esplanade to Disneyland’s main entrance, according to MiceChat

Both entrance makeovers will also add fixed manual gates, removable railings and overhead shrouds – and will become stroller and handicap accessible, according to News Nation reporter Scott Gustin

The new gates are reported to be similar to those currently in use at Disneyland Paris

Tried the new Disneyland Paris turnstiles today. Closed this morning. At Walt Disney Studios Park. https://t.co/QNuT2FC8lJ pic.twitter.com/N0Euj2lNZG — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) August 10, 2019

Cast Members will be positioned on the other side of the gates to ensure that tickets are valid and to help with any concerns.

Photos will still be taken of guests with new tickets.

The new turnstiles will likely have better, more permanent integration of the MagicBand+ technology that was introduced at the Disneyland Resort in 2022.