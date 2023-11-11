Photos: New Stage Debuts at Downtown Disney

The new Downtown Disney stage has debuted and has already been broken in with its first performance.
What’s Happening:
- Replacing the temporary-feeling performance space that was formerly at Downtown Disney, this brand new stage space has opened with its first official performance.
- The new stage area also includes ample area for watching and relaxing, thanks to rolling hills and lots of space away from main pathways.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com