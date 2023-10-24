Opening Date Announced for Zootopia at Shanghai Disneyland

Shanghai Disney Resort has announced the opening date for the world’s first Zootopia-themed land on December 20, 2023.

What’s Happening:

Shanghai Disney Resort announced today that the world’s first Zootopia-themed land, which is also the eighth themed land in Shanghai Disneyland, is set to open on December 20, 2023.

The highly anticipated new land will welcome guests of all ages to the colorful and vivid world of Zootopia, where "anyone can be anything."

Based on the hugely successful Walt Disney Animation Studios animated film Zootopia , an immersive experience awaits each guest as soon as they set foot on Mane Street.

, an immersive experience awaits each guest as soon as they set foot on Mane Street. Anchored and driven by Shanghai Disney Resort’s guiding principle of “Authentically Disney, Distinctly Chinese,” this fully activated land seamlessly blends Disney’s signature storytelling and creativity with groundbreaking, state-of-the-art technology.

Zootopia will bring this beloved film and its characters to life through innovative entertainment, merchandise, food and beverage offerings, a major attraction, and much more.

Spanning years of development, talent from around the globe collaborated to build this dynamic city that immerses guests in a holistic experience at every touchpoint.

To extend Disney’s legendary guest service standards to this new land, Cast Members are undertaking extensive preparations to test and fine-tune all of the experiences in Zootopia for operational readiness. In the weeks prior to its official opening, Disney Cast Members and other invited participants will test selected offerings on specific dates, helping to create a magical experience for everyone once the land officially opens.

The opening will see the introduction of an exciting new attraction, Zootopia: Hot Pursuit, where guests will "hop on" the all-terrain cruiser powered by a trackless ride system in an action-filled chase through Zootopia’s different districts, as well as several new themed entertainment experiences, character moments and so much more.

In the windows of Zootopia Park Apartments, a lineup of animal residents will interact with each other and guests throughout the day, appearing from time to time, in this unique atmosphere show.

Guests will not want to miss out on visiting Fashions by Fru Fru, a merchandise store owned by Fru Fru, Zootopia's best known fashionista, or enjoying delicious food and beverage offerings from the land’s casual walk-up dining options.

At opening, guests will be encouraged to identify as their favorite Zootopia animal residents as they explore and embrace the captivating story of Zootopia through the sophisticated and metropolitan ambiance that defines the land’s immersive experiences. It will become a place for guests to embark on a journey of courage and determination, where anyone can be anything.