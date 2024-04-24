Photos and Video: “Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration!” Parade Running Now Through August 4th at Disney California Adventure Park

Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration! is the brand new parade at Disney California Adventure Park running now through August 4. We were there to witness the parade’s debut appearance down the performance corridor.
What’s Happening:
- Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration! is a parade at Disney California Adventure Park during Pixar Fest, taking place April 26 through August 4.
- Parade times can always be found on the Disneyland app the day of your visit, but usually there will be two parades at 4:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. (weather permitting)
- This is Disney California Adventure’s first parade since 2018.
- Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration! is an animation celebration filled with floats, energetic dancers, and more than two dozen of your favorite Pixar characters.
Character Sightings Include:
- Turning Red: Mei Lin (in red panda form), Miriam, Priya, Abby, and all 5 members of 4*Town
- Soul: Joe Gardner and Connie
- Up: Carl Fredricksen, Dug, Kevin, and Russell
- Luca: Luca, Alberto and Giulia
- The Incredibles: Mr. Incredible, Frozone, and Elastigirl
- Inside Out: Joy and Sadness
- Coco: Miguel
- Monsters, Inc: Mike and Sulley
- Toy Story: Woody, Jessie and Buzz Lightyear
Watch: Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration!
Planning a Trip?:
- If you are wanting to plan a vacation check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel to get you started.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com