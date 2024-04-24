Photos and Video: “Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration!” Parade Running Now Through August 4th at Disney California Adventure Park

Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration! is the brand new parade at Disney California Adventure Park running now through August 4. We were there to witness the parade’s debut appearance down the performance corridor.

What’s Happening:

Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration! is a parade at Disney California Adventure Park during Pixar Fest, taking place April 26 through August 4.

This is Disney California Adventure's first parade since 2018.

This is Disney California Adventure’s first parade since 2018.

Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration! is an animation celebration filled with floats, energetic dancers, and more than two dozen of your favorite Pixar characters.

Character Sightings Include:

Turning Red : Mei Lin (in red panda form), Miriam, Priya, Abby, and all 5 members of 4*Town

Soul : Joe Gardner and Connie

Up : Carl Fredricksen, Dug, Kevin, and Russell

Luca : Luca, Alberto and Giulia

The Incredibles: Mr. Incredible, Frozone, and Elastigirl

Inside Out : Joy and Sadness

Coco: Miguel

Monsters, Inc: Mike and Sulley

Mike and Sulley Toy Story: Woody, Jessie and Buzz Lightyear

Watch: Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration!

Planning a Trip?:

