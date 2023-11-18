Photos: Construction Walls Down at Summer House on the Lake in Disney Springs

We stopped by Disney Springs recently and noticed that the construction walls were down around Summer House on the Lake, a new restaurant set to open this year.

Guests visiting Disney Springs can now see the entrance to the restaurant, which still does not yet have a specific opening date.

Summer House on the Lake recently shared some new details on what guests can expect to find when they visit the new restaurant. Summer House on the Lake will introduce the brand’s first-ever “Cookie Bar,” featured front and center at the restaurant’s entrance. Summer House on the Lake’s Rosé Cart will offer more than six varieties of rosé by the glass or bottle, including the restaurant’s star Summer House Rosé, made in partnership with California-based BonAnno Wines. Summer House on the Lake’s West Coast-inspired menu will feature celebrated favorites and signature items exclusive to Disney Springs. Summer House’s design brings the beauty of a summer day indoors, welcoming guests to enjoy sweeping views and a relaxing lakeside breeze.

Summer House on the Lake will be the fourth location of the California-inspired restaurant from Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants, joining existing locations in Chicago, IL. and North Bethesda, MD., and Las Vegas, NV., opening this winter.

Construction on the former location of Bongos Cuban Cafe began in November 2022.