Pixar Fest 2024 Merchandise Previewed Ahead of Disneyland Event

During a Pixar Fest media preview today at the Disneyland Resort, we got an up-close look at the event-exclusive merchandise on display. This includes hoodies, Spirit Jerseys, hats, mugs, and souvenir coins. You’ll find all of these items at many retail locations throughout the resort, including the Disneyland Resort hotels, Disney California Adventure Park, Disneyland Park, and Downtown Disney.

We start with a look at t-shirts and hoodies. The adult Hoodie features an inner lining of the hood with the iconic Pixar ball, while the graphic on the back features characters from Toy Story, Monsters Inc., and Inside Out. The t-shirt has a similar design but focuses on Inside Out, Turning Red, and Incredibles. A kid's hoodie features Monster’s Inc., Cars, Finding Nemo, and Coco. The new Lug park bag is on one of the mannequins, worn as a waist bag (it can also be worn over the shoulder). The child mannequin is wearing a bucket hat, which is reversible.

From one angle, the opposite side of the bucket hat looks like the Pixar ball, with the Pixar Fest logo on the other side.

All of the shirt and hoodie artwork is recreated on the official event mug and water bottle.

Limited-time collectible medallions themed to each of your favorite Pixar films will be found in machines across the Disneyland Resort. On display were five coins themed to Coco, Monsters Inc., Incredibles, Toy Story, and the event itself.

And we wrap up our look at the event merchandise with the event baseball cap and Spirit Jersey. The front of the jersey features panda Mei from Turning Red popping out of the logo. The rest of the artwork wraps around the right side of the jersey, starting with characters from Toy Story, Coco, and Cars…

…and continuing onto the back with Monster’s Inc. and Inside Out.

Pixar Fest kicks off on Friday, April 26th, and runs through August 4th.