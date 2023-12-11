Six Flags Magic Mountain to Demolish The Golden Bear Theater

The Golden Bear Theater, an outdoor amphitheater at Six Flags Magic Mountain, is set to be demolished to make way for a future attraction, according to The Orange County Register.
What’s Happening:
- The Golden Bear Theater is an opening day venue at Six Flags Magic Mountain, which has hosted concerts by Van Halen, Kiss, Motley Crue, INXS, R.E.M., Weezer and even Spinal Tap.
- According to a demolition permit, the 24,000-square foot theater will be demolished to make way for a possible 2024 or 2025 addition.
- Six Flags Magic Mountain officials confirmed the Golden Bear Theater will be demolished, but had no information to share about what will replace the venue.
- “While there are no announcements for a new attraction at this time, the park will be taking steps towards improving the park and overall guest experience,” according to Six Flags Magic Mountain officials.
- Insiders speculate that the area may not be big enough for a major new coaster, but could serve as an expansion to the neighboring kids areas.
- The Golden Bear Theater itself hasn’t seen much activity in recent decades, only being used for the annual Fright Fest Halloween event and for other special events.
- The pace of live concerts at the Golden Bear slowed down after a 1993 riot when a TLC show at Magic Mountain was oversold and violence erupted.