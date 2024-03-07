The Westin Anaheim Resort Offers an Unforgettable Spring Escape Near the Disneyland Resort

Located right by the Disneyland Resort, The Westin Anaheim Resort is offering everything guests could need for a memorable spring escape.

Upon arrival, friendly valet service greets guests and attends to luggage, allowing for an effortless entry into the hotel. The hotel’s beautifully appointed lobby welcomes guests with a soothing signature White Tea fragrance and mood-lifting botanicals.

Guests who book the Westin Family Package

Spacious guest rooms featuring Westin Heavenly Bed and Bath amenities provide a haven for children and adults.

Additional room for up to eight guests is available by calling Reservations at (877) 264-9786 and asking for the Guaranteed Connecting Room Package, which connects two guest rooms.

In addition to 24-hour room service, the hotel offers seven distinct restaurants and bars.

In addition to 24-hour room service, the hotel offers seven distinct restaurants and bars. The hotel’s signature restaurant, Tangerine Room offers modern Californian dishes for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Blossom Cafe and Market features gourmet coffee, sandwiches, soups, salads and baked goods. Dine al fresco at Bella's Splash Pool Bar for refreshing poolside options. Authentic Mexican dishes are served with a modern approach at Puesto. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar provides an elegant setting for a steak and seafood dinner. Find light California fare and crafted cocktails in the lobby at Bar 1030. Sharable bites and cocktails are served with theme park views at Rise Rooftop Lounge.



No escape is complete without some rest and relaxation.

No escape is complete without some rest and relaxation. At The Westin Anaheim Resort, besides the comfort of guestrooms, guests can enjoy a lush garden oasis at the outdoor heated pool. Attentive poolside service is available from Bella’s Splash Pool Bar, and private cabana rentals are also available for a more luxurious pool experience.

Capturing a picture-perfect family moment is essential to any vacation. The most iconic photo locations are from the balcony of the Park View Rooms and looking out from RISE Rooftop Lounge. Both locations provide the perfect vantage point in viewing the Disneyland Resort’s fireworks.

With a range of family-friendly amenities, seven distinct restaurants and bars, and a prime location directly across from Disneyland Resort theme parks, The Westin Anaheim Resort is the perfect option for spring vacations.