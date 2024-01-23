Sweethearts’ Nite Entertainment and Character List Announced

Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts’ Nite will be taking place on select nights in January and February. The separate ticketed events will transform Disneyland Park and include unique entertainment, rare characters, specialty food and beverages, shorter attraction wait times, and more. The entertainment and special character lists have been announced.

What's Happening:

The entertainment list and characters that will be appearing at Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts’ Nite

Sweetheart's Nite Entertainment:

Sweetheart's Nite Royal Cavalcade

Royal Ball

Polynesian Duo at Tropical Hideaway

Our Love is Out of This World Dance Party (Tomorrowland)

The Lou-Ray Jazz Club (Rivers of America)

Mariachi Divas Amor

Piano Player at Golden Horseshoe

Characters:

Royal Ball:

Jasmine and Aladdin

Aurora and PRince Phillip

Rapuzel and Flynn

Drizella, Anastasia, and Lady Tremaine

Grand Duke

Fairy Godmother

Main Street USA:

Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse

Donald Duck and Daisy Duck

Mary Poppins and Bert

Critter Country:

Big Al

Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde

Fantasyland:

Ariel and Prince Eric

Belle, The Beast, and Gaston

Esmerelda and Phoebus

Flik and Atta

Mulan and Shang

Peter Pan and Wendy

Snow White and The Prince

New Orleans Square:

Clarabelle Cow and Horace Horsecollar

Princess Tiana and Prince Naveen

Tomorrowland:

Space Couple

Mickey's Toontown:

Chip, Dale, and Clarice

Adventureland:

Indiana Jones and Marion

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge:

Chewbacca and Rey

Stormtroopers

Photo Themes and Locations:

Up House in Town Square

Lady and the Tramp at Plaza Inn

Mary Poppins Penguins

Sleeping Beauty Throne at Royal Theatre

Luca near the Matterhorn Bobsleds

Aladdin at "it's a small world"

Tangled at Fantasyland Theatre

Mickey's Toontown Picnic near Roger Rabbit's Cartoon Spin

The Little Mermaid near Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage

"Together Forever" Tombstone at Tiana's Palace

Princess and the Frog Storybook at The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh

Turning Red (Location Unknown)

Dates:

January 23, 25, 30

February 1, 6, 8, 12, 14

Notes: All dates are sold out.

