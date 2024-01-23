Sweethearts’ Nite Entertainment and Character List Announced

Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts’ Nite will be taking place on select nights in January and February. The separate ticketed events will transform Disneyland Park and include unique entertainment, rare characters, specialty food and beverages, shorter attraction wait times, and more. The entertainment and special character lists have been announced.
What's Happening:
- The entertainment list and characters that will be appearing at Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts’ Nite have been revealed.
Sweetheart's Nite Entertainment:
- Sweetheart's Nite Royal Cavalcade
- Royal Ball
- Polynesian Duo at Tropical Hideaway
- Our Love is Out of This World Dance Party (Tomorrowland)
- The Lou-Ray Jazz Club (Rivers of America)
- Mariachi Divas Amor
- Piano Player at Golden Horseshoe
Characters:
Royal Ball:
- Jasmine and Aladdin
- Aurora and PRince Phillip
- Rapuzel and Flynn
- Drizella, Anastasia, and Lady Tremaine
- Grand Duke
- Fairy Godmother
Main Street USA:
- Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse
- Donald Duck and Daisy Duck
- Mary Poppins and Bert
Critter Country:
- Big Al
- Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde
Fantasyland:
- Ariel and Prince Eric
- Belle, The Beast, and Gaston
- Esmerelda and Phoebus
- Flik and Atta
- Mulan and Shang
- Peter Pan and Wendy
- Snow White and The Prince
New Orleans Square:
- Clarabelle Cow and Horace Horsecollar
- Princess Tiana and Prince Naveen
Tomorrowland:
- Space Couple
Mickey's Toontown:
- Chip, Dale, and Clarice
Adventureland:
- Indiana Jones and Marion
- Chewbacca and Rey
- Stormtroopers
Photo Themes and Locations:
- Up House in Town Square
- Lady and the Tramp at Plaza Inn
- Mary Poppins Penguins near Jolly Holiday Cafe
- Sleeping Beauty Throne at Royal Theatre
- Luca near the Matterhorn Bobsleds
- Aladdin at "it's a small world"
- Tangled at Fantasyland Theatre
- Mickey's Toontown Picnic near Roger Rabbit's Cartoon Spin
- The Little Mermaid near Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage
- "Together Forever" Tombstone at Tiana's Palace
- Princess and the Frog Storybook at The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh
- Turning Red (Location Unknown)
Dates:
- January 23, 25, 30
- February 1, 6, 8, 12, 14
- Notes: All dates are sold out.
