Tokyo Disney Resort Announces Summer 2024 Event Plans – Return of Country Bear Vacation Jamboree and Get Soaked Moments

The Tokyo Disney Resort has announced its summer event plans, including the return of the summer version of the Country Bear Jamboree, new water-play shows and events, plus merchandise and food offerings.

What’s Happening:

Guests visiting the Tokyo Disney Resort from July 2nd through September 18th can look forward to some new and returning ways to beat the summer heat.

The special summertime version of the Country Bear Jamboree (“Vacation Jamboree,” also known as “Vacation Hoedown” when it ran in the U.S. parks) will return to Tokyo Disneyland for the first time in five years.

(“Vacation Jamboree,” also known as “Vacation Hoedown” when it ran in the U.S. parks) will return to Tokyo Disneyland for the first time in five years. Two water-based attractions – Splash Mountain and Aquatopia – will both be wetter than ever with special “Get Soaked” versions of their regular experiences.

and – will both be wetter than ever with special “Get Soaked” versions of their regular experiences. The returning parade show, Baymax’s Mission: Cool Down , headlines this summer’s Get Soaked Program, and more water opportunities await in Get Soaked’ Toontown . Cast Members at both Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo Disney Sea will be equipped with barrels to spray Guests with a cooling mist when it’s “Get Soaked’ Time.”

, headlines this summer’s Get Soaked Program, and more water opportunities await in . Cast Members at both Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo Disney Sea will be equipped with barrels to spray Guests with a cooling mist when it’s “Get Soaked’ Time.” New menu items promote cooling the body down, and Guests can pick up some new souvenirs perfect for the heatwave.

The summer fun extends beyond the parks, with themed tickets for the Disney Resort Line and special menu offerings at resort hotels.

More information on all of these summer activities can be found below, and by visiting the Tokyo Disney Resort Official Website.

Summertime Entertainment

TOKYO DISNEYLAND

Country Bear Theater “Vacation Jamboree” presented by House Foods Corporation Country Bear Theater is an attraction at Tokyo Disneyland where eighteen charismatic bears with unique personalities entertain guests with a humorous country and western performance. From May 17 through November 7, Country Bear Theater will feature the special summer version, “Vacation Jamboree,” for the first time in five years. Guests can enjoy a cheerful vacation as they join these lively and fun-loving bears in an unforgettable experience.

Splash Mountain “Get Soaked MAX” presented by Kao Corporation The attraction Splash Mountain, where guests ride a log boat that inevitably drops down a 16-meter-high waterfall, will present “Splash Mountain ‘Get Soaked MAX’” again this year. During this limited period, there will be an additional effect with more water being sprayed to make the drop even more exhilarating, allowing guests to enjoy both the coolness of the water and the thrill of the drop.

Baymax’s Mission: Cool Down In this fun entertainment program presented along the parade route, Baymax, the personal healthcare companion robot from Disney Animation film Big Hero 6, protects guests from the summer heat again this year. In the program, Baymax is entrusted with the mission of raising the “energy levels” of guests and searches for areas in need of a cool down while spraying guests with mist. When an area with “low energy levels” is detected, the float stops and guests can enjoy a refreshing spritz of water to up-beat, lively music. This year, trailers equipped with water have been added behind each float, increasing the amount of water sprayed. Three 35-minute performances will happen daily along the Parade Route, featuring two floats.

“Get Soaked” Toontown presented by Kodansha Ltd Fun spots where guests can get soaked will pop up around Toontown again this year. The Trolley Barn at Jolly Trolley will feature cool mist and spraying water, and Toontown Fire Department and Fireworks Factory will spout more water than ever before. Guests will be able to enjoy the hot summer months with these water-splashing spots. For safety reasons, guests, including children, are requested to refrain from experiencing these programs in bare feet or swimsuits, or while removing their clothes.

“Get Soaked” Time “Get Soaked” Time will take place again, following its launch last year. To energize guests during the hot summer months, cast members with barrels of water will be walking around for those who want to be sprayed with cool and refreshing mist.



TOKYO DISNEY SEA

Aquatopia “Get Soaked” The limited-period special version “Aquatopia ‘Get Soaked’ Version” will return to Aquatopia, an attraction where guests can enjoy the unpredictable movements of an automated water vehicle. This summer, the cast members are excitedly awaiting the challenge of providing guests with a fun “get soaked” experience. During this limited-period summer program, Aquatopia will be an eligible Tokyo Disney Resort 40th Anniversary Priority Pass experience.

“Get Soaked” Time “Get Soaked” Time will take place again, following its launch last year. To energize guests during the hot summer months, cast members with barrels of water will be walking around for those who want to be sprayed with cool and refreshing mist.



Summer-Themed Merchandise

A fresh lineup of merchandise will be offered at both parks, including apparel items such as t- shirts.

Additionally, “SuiSui Summer” themed merchandise will be available from June 13th.

Guests can immerse themselves in the essence of summer and enjoy coordinating their outfits as they explore Tokyo Disney Resort.

“Cool” Menu Items

Refreshing menu items to help guests forget the summer heat will be sold at the parks.

At Tokyo Disneyland, a new flavor of the classic shaved ice will be available. These treats come in two varieties and are generously topped with fruit, making them visually appealing and providing a cool and enjoyable treat for the summer.

At Tokyo DisneySea, a Chilled Churro (Crème Brûlée) will make its debut. With a crispy exterior and a chewy texture on the inside, guests will be able to savor this chilled version of a churro.

Additionally, each park will be serving chilled noodles that offer a refreshing taste, cold thirst-quenching drinks, and menus accompanied by “SuiSui Summer” inspired souvenirs that capture the essence of summer.

From July 1 through August 31, all restaurants at Disney Ambassador Hotel will be serving special summery menus with a “SuiSui Summer” theme. These menus feature visually “cool” and refreshing dishes that are perfect for the hot season, including shaved ice and tarts made with tropical fruit. Furthermore, select menu items will come with hotel-exclusive charms and coasters.