Treats to Celebrate 2024 at the Walt Disney World Resort

Disney Eats shared on their Instagram page some tasty treats to celebrate New Year's Eve at the Walt Disney World Resort.
What’s Happening:
- Let the countdown to 2024 begin.
- What better way to ring in the new year than with some tasty treats?
What's Available:
- New Year's Float: DOLE Whip Pineapple Float with passion fruit, orange, and guava juice and boba pearls topped with popping candy (Available at Pineapple Lanai from Dec. 30 through Jan. 1
- New Year's Cake Bar: Strawberry mousse, champagne gel, vanilla cake, mirror glaze, and chocolate décor (Available at Roaring Fork from Dec.31 through Jan. 1)
- New Year's Eve 2024 Cupcake: Chocolate cupcake, cherry filling, almond frosting, chocolate crispy pearls, and chocolate 2024 decoration (Available at Pizzafari and Restaurantosaurus from Dec. 29 through Jan. 2)
- Mickey Brownie with dark chocolate ganache and sprinkles: (Available at BoardWalk Deli from Dec. 27 through Jan. 2)
