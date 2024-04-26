“Wreck-It Ralph” Ride Announced for Tokyo Disneyland

“I’m gonna wreck it!” Tokyo Disney Resort has announced an attraction based on Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Wreck-It Ralph!

What’s Happening:

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. plans to debut a ride-thru attraction based on Disney’s Wreck-It Ralph , scheduled to open during fiscal year 2026 or later.

, scheduled to open during fiscal year 2026 or later. The attraction will replace Buzz Lightyear’s Astro Blasters in Tomorrowland at Tokyo Disneyland.

in Tomorrowland at Tokyo Disneyland. Buzz Lightyear’s Astro Blasters will close this October.

Like Buzz Lightyear’s Astro Blasters , Guests will play their way through the ride, which is set within the in-universe video game Sugar Rush .

, Guests will play their way through the ride, which is set within the in-universe video game . Guests will find that Sugar Rush is being attacked by Sugar Bugs (glitches created by King Candy), and their help is needed by Ralph and Vanellope to transform them back into cookies and cakes.

is being attacked by Sugar Bugs (glitches created by King Candy), and their help is needed by Ralph and Vanellope to transform them back into cookies and cakes. The Planet M gift shop next to Buzz Lightyear’s Astro Blasters will also close to be rethemed to the Wreck-It Ralph attraction.

A full name for the attraction has yet to be announced.

Stay tuned to Laughing Place for more news as it becomes available.