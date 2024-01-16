75th Emmys – Winners From The Walt Disney Company

Focused on television shows released between June 2022 and May 2023, which were in turn voted on last August, this year’s Emmys take place tonight, after the ceremony was delayed from its usual September date due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Thanks to the delay, we now find ourselves smack in the middle of the film awards season, as we also just had the Golden Globes (which also celebrate television) last week.

The Emmys air on Fox starting at 8 p.m. ET today, January 15th, and we will be updating this page live as winners from The Walt Disney Company are announced, so stay tuned!

Supporting Actress – Comedy Series

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear – FX

Lead Actress – Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary – ABC

Supporting Actor – Comedy Series

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear – FX

Lead Actor – Comedy Series

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear – FX

Directing for a Comedy Series

Christopher Storer – The Bear – FX

Writing for a Comedy Series

Christopher Storer – The Bear – FX

Variety Special (Live)

Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium – Disney+

Outstanding Comedy Series

The Bear – FX