The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Announces 2024 Inductees With Ceremony Later This Year on Disney+ and ABC

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame foundation has announced the 2024 class of inductees, also revealing that the 2024 ceremony will take place in Cleveland, Ohio on October 19th, airing on Disney+ and ABC.

What’s Happening:

Music’s highest honor, the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction will be live on Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. The 2024 ceremony will once again stream live on Disney+ ABC Hulu

The Inductees were announced live on ABC American Idol American Idol Hulu

The Induction categories include the following: Performers: artists who have created music whose originality, impact, and influence have changed the course of rock & roll. Musical Influence Award: artists whose music and performance style have directly influenced, inspired, and evolved rock & roll and music impacting youth culture. Musical Excellence Award: given to artists, musicians, songwriters and producers whose originality and influence creating music have had a dramatic impact on music. Ahmet Ertegun Award: non-performing industry professionals who have had a major influence on the creative development and growth of rock & roll and music that has impacted youth culture.

To be eligible, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination. 4 out of the 8 Inductees in the Performer category were on the ballot for the first time, including Cher, Foreigner, Kool & the Gang and Peter Frampton.

Ticket on sale information will be announced at a later date. Select Rock & Roll Hall of Fame donors and members receive exclusive Induction ticket opportunities. Donate or join by June 30 to be eligible.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation’s 2024 Inductees for music’s highest honor in the following categories: Performer Category: Mary J. Blige Cher Dave Matthews Band Foreigner Peter Frampton Kool & The Gang Ozzy Osbourne A Tribe Called Quest Musical Influencer Award: Alexis Korner Big Mama Thornton John Mayall Musical Excellence Award: Dionne Warwick Jimmy Buffett MC5 Norman Whitfield Ahmet Ertegun Award: Suzanne de Passe



What They’re Saying:

John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation: “Rock & Roll is an ever-evolving amalgam of sounds that impacts culture and moves generations. This diverse group of inductees each broke down musical barriers and influenced countless artists that followed in their footsteps.”