20th Century Studios Acquires “Deliver Me From Nowhere” Film About the Making of Bruce Springsteen’s “Nebraska” Album

20th Century Studios has made a deal to produce and distribute Deliver Me From Nowhere, the feature film that explores the making of Bruce Springsteen’s classic 1982 album Nebraska.

What’s Happening:

Based on the book Deliver Me from Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska (Crown; May 2023) by Warren Zanes, the film will benefit from the involvement of Bruce Springsteen and his manager Jon Landau.

(Crown; May 2023) by Warren Zanes, the film will benefit from the involvement of Bruce Springsteen and his manager Jon Landau. Scott Cooper ( Crazy Heart , Hostiles ) will write and direct the film. Emmy winner Jeremy Allen White is in talks to star.

, ) will write and direct the film. Emmy winner Jeremy Allen White is in talks to star. The Gotham Group’s Ellen Goldsmith-Vein ( The Maze Runner trilogy) and Eric Robinson, Cooper, Zanes and Scott Stuber are producers.

trilogy) and Eric Robinson, Cooper, Zanes and Scott Stuber are producers. Production on the film is expected to begin this fall.

About Nebraska:

The natural follow-up to Springsteen’s hugely successful The River was widely expected to be a rock album with The E Street Band. Instead, in 1982, Springsteen released Nebraska, a stark solo album recorded on a 4-track recorder. The book and the film tell the fascinating story of Springsteen’s artistic journey in the creation of the album, which is regarded as a landmark in his musical odyssey and a source of inspiration for a generation of artists and musicians.

What They’re Saying: