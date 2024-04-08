20th Century Studios Acquires “Deliver Me From Nowhere” Film About the Making of Bruce Springsteen’s “Nebraska” Album

20th Century Studios has made a deal to produce and distribute Deliver Me From Nowhere, the feature film that explores the making of Bruce Springsteen’s classic 1982 album Nebraska.
What’s Happening:
- Based on the book Deliver Me from Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska (Crown; May 2023) by Warren Zanes, the film will benefit from the involvement of Bruce Springsteen and his manager Jon Landau.
- Scott Cooper (Crazy Heart, Hostiles) will write and direct the film. Emmy winner Jeremy Allen White is in talks to star.
- The Gotham Group’s Ellen Goldsmith-Vein (The Maze Runner trilogy) and Eric Robinson, Cooper, Zanes and Scott Stuber are producers.
- Production on the film is expected to begin this fall.
About Nebraska:
- The natural follow-up to Springsteen’s hugely successful The River was widely expected to be a rock album with The E Street Band. Instead, in 1982, Springsteen released Nebraska, a stark solo album recorded on a 4-track recorder. The book and the film tell the fascinating story of Springsteen’s artistic journey in the creation of the album, which is regarded as a landmark in his musical odyssey and a source of inspiration for a generation of artists and musicians.
What They’re Saying:
- David Greenbaum, president, Disney Live Action and 20th Century Studios: “It is a once-in-a-lifetime honor to be collaborating with Bruce Springsteen, an inspiring and incomparable artist who represents so much to so many. The deep authenticity of his story is in great hands with my friend Scott Cooper whom I am thrilled to be collaborating with once again.”
- Springsteen’s longtime manager Jon Landau: “Warren Zanes’ Deliver Me From Nowhere is one of the best books ever written about Bruce Springsteen and his music. Bruce and I are thrilled that Scott Cooper has chosen to write and direct the film based on that book – we think he’s the perfect filmmaker for the job. Scott, with Producers Ellen Goldsmith-Vein and Eric Robinson at The Gotham Group, and Scott Stuber are bringing together a superb team to ensure that this project has the vision and soul that have been the hallmark of Bruce’s 55-year career. We’re thrilled to have the wholehearted commitment and support of the entire team at 20th and Disney.”
- Goldsmith-Vein and Robinson in a joint statement: “When we first read Warren Zanes’ brilliant book, we knew there was a beautiful film to be made that captured the portrait of an iconic artist as a human being at a crucial moment in his artistic life. We also knew there was only one filmmaker who could translate this story to cinema with verve and poetry, and that was Scott Cooper. Bruce Springsteen is the cultural chronicler for several generations and through his art he’s contributed so much to our understanding of the human journey. Working with Bruce and Jon Landau and master storyteller Scott Cooper in partnership with Scott Stuber and our friends at 20th and Disney to bring this tale to global audiences is a privilege beyond measure.”
- Writer/director Scott Cooper: “I once read that Nebraska is an album that moves you to the marrow of your bones. I couldn’t agree more. Bruce Springsteen, and Nebraska, in particular, have had a profound impact on me and my work. Through themes of despair, disillusionment, and the struggles of everyday Americans, Bruce has formed an unparalleled legacy, painting an unflinching portrait of the human condition. Yet, amidst the darkness, a sense of resilience and a sense of hope shines through, reflecting an indomitable spirit. That’s the Bruce I’ve come to know and love and will honor with this film. Warren Zanes’ wonderful telling of this chapter in Bruce’s life is ripe for cinematic adaptation. This film has the potential to be a transformative cinematic experience, offering audiences a window into the soul of Bruce Springsteen and the universal truths that bind us all together.”
- In a guest column for The New York Times earlier this year, author Warren Zanes wrote: “As a teenager, I felt as if Nebraska was telling me a few things, but one of them in particular stuck with me: ‘You can do this, it said’…Nebraska was dirty, kind of mumbled in sections, its hushed tones punctuated by a few screams; it told scary stories. But it felt so close to the world I lived in. It was a recording I listened to, and I never felt left out. There are times when we need that kind of art. I’d say now is one of them.”