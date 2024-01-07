75th Creative Arts Emmys Night 1: Winners From The Walt Disney Company

The 75th Emmys have kicked off this weekend, with the Creative Arts Emmys taking place over two nights. While this event is taking place over the weekend, an edited telecast will air next weekend on FXX on Saturday, January 13th at 8:00 PM, ahead of the live Emmys Telecast on Fox on Sunday, January 14th at 8:00 PM. This weekend’s awards will feature the scripted fare whose winners will not be announced on Jan. 14th, with tomorrow’s second part of the Creative Arts Emmys focused largely on unscripted and reality television.

Below, you will find a list of winners from all arms of The Walt Disney Company during the first night of the 75th Creative Arts Emmys.

Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series

The Bear

FX – FX Productions Jeanie Bacharach, CSA, Casting by Jennifer Rudnicke, Location Casting

Mickie Paskal, Location Casting
AJ Links, Location Casting

Outstanding Period Costumes for a Series

The Great 

“Choose Your Weapon” – Hulu – Civic Center Media, MRC

Sharon Long, Costume Designer
Claire Tremlett, Assistant Costume Designer
Basia Kuznar, Assistant Costume Designer
Anna Lau, Costume Supervisor

Outstanding Stunt Performance

The Mandalorian

Chapter 24: The Return – Disney+ –  Lucasfilm Ltd.

Lateef Crowder, Stunt Performer Paul Darnell, Stunt Performer
JJ Dashnaw, Stunt Performer Ryan Ryusaki, Stunt Performer

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

Only Murders In The Building 

Sparring Partners • I Know Who Did It • Hulu • 20th Television

Patrick Howe, Production Designer Jordan Jacobs, Art Director
Rich Murray, Set Decorator

Outstanding Motion Design

Ms. Marvel

Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Ian Spendloff, Director
David Lochhead, Designer
Daniella Marsh, Designer
David Stumpf, Designer
Philip Robinson, 3D Artist
Matthew Thomas, 3D Artist

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special

Prey 

 Hulu • 20th Century Studios

Chris Terhune, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
William Files, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Jessie Anne Spence, Dialogue/ADR Editor
James Miller, Sound Designer
Diego Perez, Sound Effects Editor
Lee Gilmore, Sound Effects Editor
Christopher Bonis, Sound Effects Editor
Daniel DiPrima, Music Editor
Stephen Perone, Music Editor
Leslie Bloome, Foley Artist
Shaun Brennan, Foley Artist

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation

The Bear

Review  • FX • FX Productions  

Steve “Major” Giammaria, Supervising Sound Editor
Evan Benjamin, Dialogue Editor
Jonathan Fuhrer, Sound Effects Editor
Annie Taylor, Foley Editor
Chris White, Foley Editor
Leslie Bloome, Foley Artist
Shaun Brennan, Foley Artist

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation

The Bear

Review • FX • FX Productions

Steve “Major” Giammaria, Re-Recording Mixer
Scott D. Smith, CAS, Production Mixer

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Single-Camera Comedy Series

The Bear

System • FX • FX Productions

Joanna Naugle, Editor

Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (Half-Hour)

Atlanta

Andrew Wyeth. Alfred’s World • FX • FX Productions

Christian Sprenger, ASC, Director of Photography

That’s all for night one of the 75th Creative Arts Emmys, come back to LaughingPlace.com for coverage of Night 2 on January 7th, and the 75th Emmys on January 14th!

