75th Creative Arts Emmys Night 1: Winners From The Walt Disney Company

The 75th Emmys have kicked off this weekend, with the Creative Arts Emmys taking place over two nights. While this event is taking place over the weekend, an edited telecast will air next weekend on FXX on Saturday, January 13th at 8:00 PM, ahead of the live Emmys Telecast on Fox on Sunday, January 14th at 8:00 PM. This weekend’s awards will feature the scripted fare whose winners will not be announced on Jan. 14th, with tomorrow’s second part of the Creative Arts Emmys focused largely on unscripted and reality television.

Below, you will find a list of winners from all arms of The Walt Disney Company during the first night of the 75th Creative Arts Emmys.

Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series

The Bear

FX – FX Productions Jeanie Bacharach, CSA, Casting by Jennifer Rudnicke, Location Casting

Mickie Paskal, Location Casting

AJ Links, Location Casting

Outstanding Period Costumes for a Series

The Great

“Choose Your Weapon” – Hulu – Civic Center Media, MRC

Sharon Long, Costume Designer

Claire Tremlett, Assistant Costume Designer

Basia Kuznar, Assistant Costume Designer

Anna Lau, Costume Supervisor

Outstanding Stunt Performance

The Mandalorian

Chapter 24: The Return – Disney+ – Lucasfilm Ltd.

Lateef Crowder, Stunt Performer Paul Darnell, Stunt Performer

JJ Dashnaw, Stunt Performer Ryan Ryusaki, Stunt Performer

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

Only Murders In The Building

Sparring Partners • I Know Who Did It • Hulu • 20th Television

Patrick Howe, Production Designer Jordan Jacobs, Art Director

Rich Murray, Set Decorator

Outstanding Motion Design

Ms. Marvel

Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Ian Spendloff, Director

David Lochhead, Designer

Daniella Marsh, Designer

David Stumpf, Designer

Philip Robinson, 3D Artist

Matthew Thomas, 3D Artist

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special

Prey

Hulu • 20th Century Studios

Chris Terhune, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

William Files, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Jessie Anne Spence, Dialogue/ADR Editor

James Miller, Sound Designer

Diego Perez, Sound Effects Editor

Lee Gilmore, Sound Effects Editor

Christopher Bonis, Sound Effects Editor

Daniel DiPrima, Music Editor

Stephen Perone, Music Editor

Leslie Bloome, Foley Artist

Shaun Brennan, Foley Artist

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation

The Bear

Review • FX • FX Productions

Steve “Major” Giammaria, Supervising Sound Editor

Evan Benjamin, Dialogue Editor

Jonathan Fuhrer, Sound Effects Editor

Annie Taylor, Foley Editor

Chris White, Foley Editor

Leslie Bloome, Foley Artist

Shaun Brennan, Foley Artist

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation

The Bear

Review • FX • FX Productions

Steve “Major” Giammaria, Re-Recording Mixer

Scott D. Smith, CAS, Production Mixer

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Single-Camera Comedy Series

The Bear

System • FX • FX Productions

Joanna Naugle, Editor

Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (Half-Hour)

Atlanta

Andrew Wyeth. Alfred’s World • FX • FX Productions

Christian Sprenger, ASC, Director of Photography

That’s all for night one of the 75th Creative Arts Emmys, come back to LaughingPlace.com for coverage of Night 2 on January 7th, and the 75th Emmys on January 14th!