The Golden Bachelor is taking over Los Angeles and New York City. Beginning September 22, iconic businesses all over Los Angeles will be turning themselves gold and celebrating the premiere of ABC's latest hit series. Check out a full schedule of these takeovers below.

September 22 – 24 The iconic Mel's Drive-In on Sunset will sport a new Golden look and feature special Golden Hour deals, giveaways and photo opps., a Golden Hour Menu daily from 5-7 p.m., free limited-edition Golden Milkshake and Date Night Meal Deal

September 25 – October 1 ABC is turning the iconic 32-foot Randy's donut gold! For a limited time, Randy's Donuts in Inglewood, California will offer a limited-edition Golden donut, Golden Hour special from 5-7 p.m. daily and a 10% Golden Discount day-of premiere



September 25 – October 1 An LA food staple, Pink's Hot Dogs will offer a limited-edition hot dog (2 dogs in 1 bun!) and Golden Hour special from 5-7 p.m. daily P.S. You may spot a familiar face on their famous wall of celebrities!



September 23 It's set to be a golden evening for the John Legend concert! The Hollywood Bowl will be adorned with gold seat cushions for all guests and the venues 28 screens will showcase Gerry, the Golden leading man.



Best Friends Animal Society

Beginning September 21 and lasting all season, Gerry isn’t the only one looking for love in his golden years! To celebrate the premiere of ABC’s new series, Best Friends and The Golden Bachelor are teaming up to give senior dogs and cats in our communities a chance to find love in their golden years.

are teaming up to give senior dogs and cats in our communities a chance to find love in their golden years. Ahead of each episode, Best Friends Animal Society will highlight an adoptable senior pet in hopes that they will bring companionship to a person at any stage of life.

Popcornopolis

September 28 – October 3

﻿Popcornopolis' famous caramel popcorn is getting a Golden twist! Pick up some of their themed caramel confections for your viewing parties of The Golden Bachelor!

Pinot's Palette

September 21 – October 19

Calling all hopeless romantics – we’ve got your next one-on-one date covered! In celebration of the premiere of the series, Pinot’s Palette is excited to announce new Golden Hour Date Nights. Grab your plus-one for an unforgettable evening painting a golden masterpiece and enjoy fun giveaways! Be sure to check out Pinot’s Palette’s studio schedules and locations to sign up for these limited classes!

Going For Gold

﻿September 20-23

ABC is honoring Gerry's favorite past time with integrations into championship weekend moments that players and fans attending USA Pickleball's National Indoor Championships in Atlantic City, New Jersey will be able to enjoy.

Golden Food Trucks

September 22-24, 12 p.m. – 7 p.m. Local Time | Los Angeles and New York City

Golden trucks will be popping up at locations across LA and NYC and feature different Golden Hour treats each day, including golden turmeric lattes, gold-dusted macarons, gold-fashioned lemonade popsicles. Plus, long-stem golden roses for all!

Los Angeles Locations:

September 22 Ovation Hollywood Mel's Drive-In The Grove Pan-Pacific Park

September 23 Santa Monica Pier Hotel Erwin The Brig Abbott Kinney

September 24 Melrose Trading Post Canter's Fairfax

New York City Locations:

September 22 Bryant Park Madison Square Park

September 23 Union Square

September 24 Meatpacking District FiDi



The Golden Bachelor premieres September 28 at 8 PM on ABC and streams on Hulu.