Adi Roy Set to Perform the Title Role in “Aladdin” Beginning June 4th

What’s Happening:

Roy joins the Broadway company directly from the North American tour, which he has led since it launched in the fall of 2022.

He will play the tour’s final performance in Costa Mesa, CA on May 12 prior to joining the Broadway company.

Michael Maliakel will play his final performance as Aladdin on Sunday, June 2.

Adi Roy (Aladdin) is ecstatic to join the Broadway company of Aladdin after opening the North American tour in 2022 and riding the magic carpet through 63 different cities. Previously, you may have seen him as Phoenix in Jagged Little Pill on Broadway.

after opening the North American tour in 2022 and riding the magic carpet through 63 different cities. Previously, you may have seen him as Phoenix in Jagged Little Pill on Broadway.

Aladdin, already among the biggest hits in Broadway history, recently celebrated its 10th anniversary at the New Amsterdam Theatre on March 20, 2024. The hit production has played over 3,500 performances and welcomed nearly 6M guests to the New Amsterdam Theatre.

It ranks #15 on the list of all-time Broadway long runs and has appeared on the Top 10 list of highest-grossing Broadway shows virtually every week of its run.

Globally, Aladdin has achieved reach and enduring popularity rare among Broadway musicals.

has achieved reach and enduring popularity rare among Broadway musicals. There have been 11 productions on four continents showcasing the spectacle created by Nicholaw and his extraordinary creative team, winners of a collective 24 career Tony Awards.