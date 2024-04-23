Adi Roy Set to Perform the Title Role in “Aladdin” Beginning June 4th

Starting June 4 Adi Roy will perform the title role in Aladdin after Michael Maliakel’s final performance on June 2.
What’s Happening:
- Aladdin will welcome Adi Roy in the title role beginning Tuesday, June 4, 2024.
- Roy joins the Broadway company directly from the North American tour, which he has led since it launched in the fall of 2022.
- He will play the tour’s final performance in Costa Mesa, CA on May 12 prior to joining the Broadway company.
- Michael Maliakel will play his final performance as Aladdin on Sunday, June 2.
- Adi Roy (Aladdin) is ecstatic to join the Broadway company of Aladdin after opening the North American tour in 2022 and riding the magic carpet through 63 different cities.
- Previously, you may have seen him as Phoenix in Jagged Little Pill on Broadway.
- Aladdin, already among the biggest hits in Broadway history, recently celebrated its 10th anniversary at the New Amsterdam Theatre on March 20, 2024.
- The hit production has played over 3,500 performances and welcomed nearly 6M guests to the New Amsterdam Theatre.
- It ranks #15 on the list of all-time Broadway long runs and has appeared on the Top 10 list of highest-grossing Broadway shows virtually every week of its run.
- In the decade since Aladdin opened, only the mega-hits The Lion King, Wicked and Hamilton have grossed more at the box office.
- Globally, Aladdin has achieved reach and enduring popularity rare among Broadway musicals.
- There have been 11 productions on four continents showcasing the spectacle created by Nicholaw and his extraordinary creative team, winners of a collective 24 career Tony Awards.
